DeWalt’s Mega Amazon Tool Sale Is Back On
While it may not be as celebrated as Toyotathon or Happy Honday Days, DeWalt’s routinely killer Amazon tool sale should absolutely be a priority holiday. I covered DeWalt’s last mega sale last year, but today’s is even better than that one. For steep discounts, you’ll find hand tools, power tools, and everything in between. But act fast, these deals won’t last forever.
Power Tools
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (41% off)
- 20V MAX* Cordless Impact Driver Kit, Brushless, 1/4-inch (38% off)
- 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver, Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger (15% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX* Impact Driver, Cordless, Compact, 1/4-Inch (31% off)
- 20V MAX Orbital Sander (40% off)
- 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool, Variable Speed (30% off)
- 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in Drill/Driver (19% off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Brushless, 1/2-Inch (13% off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver, Brushless, 3-Speed, 1/4-Inch (20% off)
- 20-Volt Maximum Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (9% off)
- XTREME™ 12V MAX* Brushless 3/8 in. Ratchet (6% off)
- 20V MAX* XR Cordless Polisher, Rotary, Variable Speed, 7-Inch (5% off)
- 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver Kit, Gyroscopic, 2 Batteries, Electric (5% off)
- 8V MAX Cordless Screwdriver Kit, Gyroscopic, 1 Battery, Electric (11% off)
Batteries
- 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 5.0-Ah, 2-Pack (42% off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 6.0Ah Double Pack (26% off)
- 20V MAX Battery Pack, 3.0-Ah, 2-Pack (48% off)
- 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit with 2 Batteries, 5.0Ah (58% off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah (62% off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 1.5Ah (73% off)
- 20V MAX* Starter Kit with POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery and Charger (47% off)
- 18V to 20V Battery Adapter Kit (51% off)
Hand Tools
- Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 1/4″ & 3/8″ Drive, SAE, 108-Piece (57% off)
- Mechanics Tool Set, SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece (65% off)
- Mechanics Tool Set, 192-Piece with Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set, 8-Piece SAE (62% off)
- Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece (14% off)
- Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 168-Piece (34% off)
Accessories
- 20V MAX* LED Work Light, Hand Held (47% off)
- 20V MAX* Portable Radio & Battery Charger (7% off)
- Screwdriver Bit Set, Impact Ready, FlexTorq, 40-Piece (45% off)
- Screwdriver Bit Set / Drill Bit Set, 100-Piece (10% off)
- 20V MAX* Jobsite Fan (33% off)
