A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
The Great LeClaire Spelling Debate: Settling the Score One Last Time
You know that little town just up the river from Bettendorf? The one with the adorable main street, the charming boutiques, and the delicious restaurants? Yeah, everyone loves it...but it's not without its controversy. I mean, sure, it's got history - you've got the Buffalo Bill Museum and the Antique...
Eastern Iowa’s Biggest Bridal Event Is Ready To Help You Plan Your Wedding
The renowned Jaycees of the Quad Cities' Bridal Expo is coming up soon at Davenport's Rivercenter. Whether your planning a wedding or just enjoy scrolling through wedding Pinterest, the Jaycees of the Quad Cities' Bridal Expo has plenty of vendors for you to enjoy! The expo is on January 28th. Morning admission for the event is from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and the afternoon admission is 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
LeClaire Celebrates the Return of the Bald Eagles With an Inaugural Festival
As a fan of these majestic birds, it's time to pack your binoculars and long-range camera lens and head on over to LeClaire, Iowa for the inaugural Eagle Festival this weekend, January 21-22, 2023. it's a free event and the perfect opportunity to witness bald eagles soaring high above the Mississippi River.
RECAP: The Rod & Custom Show Brings A Little Summer Mid-Winter
For 40 Years, the Rod and Custom Show has brought a little sunshine indoors to the Quad Cities in January. Last weekend's event was a celebration of everything that has come before, and a road map for future shows. The BEND XPO in East Moline has been home to the...
Black Tie Not Required for This Weekend’s ‘Winter Jam’ at the Rust Belt
The Midwest in winter can be harsh, with temperatures dropping well below freezing and heavy snowfall. The long, dark nights and bitter cold can make it difficult to find anything to actually enjoy. We've all had some version of what they call "seasonal affective disorder". The dreary weather can also...
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Brewery Closes, Wins 6 Medals at World Beer Championship, Opens Temporarily
A lot of craft beer lovers were saddened with the recent announcement that Blue Cat Brewing Co. was closing due to staffing issues. After they made this decision, they also won SIX medals at the World Beer Championship, which is a distinguished competition of the best beers in the world.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
wvik.org
People May Live in Downtown Moline's Old JCPenney
The company gave the property to Renew Moline in August. The two-story building has 35,000 square feet of space and is located in the 17-hundred block of 5th Avenue in Moline. Renew Moline Chairman, Greg Derrick, says the goal is to redevelop the property with Bush which may include creating apartments. The building used to be a JCPenney store.
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
WQAD
1 person dead following Rock Island County crash
Police say the single-vehicle accident left the lone occupant dead at the scene. The crash occurred near Hillsdale in Northeastern Rock Island County.
KWQC
CNHI strike ends following new contract
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
B100
