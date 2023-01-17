ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Springs, NC

Obituary for Damon Eather Shields

Damon Eather Shields, 49, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home. Damon was a native of Moore County and a graduate of North Moore High School where he played football. He continued his love for sports by volunteering with youth football and baseball teams for many years. Damon loved the outdoors where enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked in construction as a Brick Mason for many years. Damon enjoyed time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and friendly smile. Damon was a son of the late Paul Edward and Beuna Allred Shields.
ROBBINS, NC
OBITUARY: Eileen J. David

HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
OBITUARY: Larry Carter

Mr. Larry Carter, 69, passed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg teen is 6th person charged in ‘pre-planned’ Robeson County killing, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg teenager is the sixth person charged in the December “pre-planned” killing of a Robeson County man during an attempted robbery, authorities said. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, the Robeson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
NC county sheriff hospitalized with illness after experiencing symptoms earlier this month

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

