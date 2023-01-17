Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Damon Eather Shields
Damon Eather Shields, 49, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home. Damon was a native of Moore County and a graduate of North Moore High School where he played football. He continued his love for sports by volunteering with youth football and baseball teams for many years. Damon loved the outdoors where enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked in construction as a Brick Mason for many years. Damon enjoyed time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and friendly smile. Damon was a son of the late Paul Edward and Beuna Allred Shields.
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating
There's something particularly intriguing about a historic castle. While North Carolina is home to nearly a dozen, none are quite as mysterious as the one at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Keep reading to learn more.
OBITUARY: Eileen J. David
HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley
HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
Family releases statement on behalf of NC murder-suicide victims
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of a woman who was killed along with three of her children in a murder-suicide has released a statement so the public can understand the legacy their loved one left behind. Athalia Crayton was shot and killed on the morning of Jan. 7 along with three of her […]
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram
ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
OBITUARY: Larry Carter
Mr. Larry Carter, 69, passed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
NC deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton
Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton.
Man injured in shooting drives to Fayetteville gas station for help
Cumberland County Sheriffs is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting and drove to a gas station for help.
Laurinburg teen is 6th person charged in ‘pre-planned’ Robeson County killing, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg teenager is the sixth person charged in the December “pre-planned” killing of a Robeson County man during an attempted robbery, authorities said. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, the Robeson […]
1-year-old found dead in Fayetteville apartment
A 1-year-old was found dead in a Fayetteville apartment, according to Fayetteville Police Department.
NC county sheriff hospitalized with illness after experiencing symptoms earlier this month
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
1 person dead after crash in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-85 in Randolph County, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was killed in an early morning crash in Randolph County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that on Wedneday they responded to a crash on northbound I-85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County. Troopers say that Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29, of Lexington, was on a […]
cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
Comments / 0