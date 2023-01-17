ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Madonna world tour hits Florida later this year. Here's how to score tickets

By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNhUj_0kHbEmjp00

The Material Girl has announced a new 2023 world tour, with two stops in Florida.

Madonna's The Celebration North American Tour begins July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She hits Florida a couple months later for two concerts: Sept. 7 at Amalie Arena in Tampa and Sept. 9 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami.

A pre-sale for her fan club members begins at noon Jan. 17 and ends at 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale for everyone else beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at madonna.com/tour.

The North American leg of the tour ends Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. It picks up in Europe, with shows through early December.

The Celebration Tour will offer an artistic journey from Madonna through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began, the news release announcing the tour said.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna in the news release.

The tour also will feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a.Caldwell Tidicue.

Music history:Southern rock to Miami sound: A look at Florida's most influential musicians

Where to eat before you goWhat are the best new restaurants in Florida? Here are 10 of our favorites that opened in 2022

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, Michigan, Madonna — now 64 — grew up in suburban Detroit, was a straight-A student in high school and attended the University of Michigan before dropping out and moving to New York City to launch her music career.

Her first album, self-titled Madonna, released in the summer of 1983 featured his first hits: "Holiday," "Borderline" and "Lucky Star." Madonna's fame soared during the early years of MTV and VH1, along with her roles in more than 20 feature films such as "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Who's That Girl" and "A League of Their Own."

Madonna's numerous other hits have included "Material Girl," "Into The Groove," Live To Tell," "Papa Don't Preach, "Like A Prayer" and "Vogue."

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time and also the most successful solo artist in U.S. history. She's also considered a cultural icon who influenced numerous musicians who followed, including Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hard and smart

how to spend safari vacation in Florida

A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
crete

The coasts of cruise from Florida to Bahamas

The Florida coast to the Bahamas is a popular cruise route for vacationers looking for a tropical getaway. The journey typically begins in the port cities of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or Port Canaveral, and takes passengers on a journey through the crystal-clear waters of the Atlantic Ocean to the beautiful islands of the Bahamas.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
JoAnn Ryan

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

What are the best beaches in northern Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Whenever I’m asked what my favorite beach is in north Florida, I’m stumped. You know your girl is a beach bum that tries to get to the beach any time I can, so I’m limiting myself to five of the best beaches in Northern Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Mosaic Launches Build-to-Rent General Contracting Operations in Florida

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Mosaic, the nation’s leading institutional-grade general contractor, today announced its expansion into Florida and the appointment of Chase Pattillo as Regional Director of Operations. Mosaic’s operations will be based in Tampa and serve new build-to-rent communities throughout Florida, including Orlando and Jacksonville. Pattillo was most recently Director of Florida Land Acquisitions at DR Horton’s multifamily subsidiary, DHI Communities, and previously Managing Director of CBRE’s Tampa Office. Mosaic’s entrance to Florida spans their construction operations to 11 markets across the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005015/en/ Chase Pattillo, Regional Director of Operations in Florida, will oversee all Mosaic construction operations in BTR projects across Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy