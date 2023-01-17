Witnesses describe 'scary' scene in which 8 shot at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Glennis Chester described a scary scene Monday, with children fleeing and running and the sound of gunfire.

“It was just crazy. It was a lot of blood,” Chester, 26, said on Tuesday. “A lot of people holding their arms, ribs, everything.”

Chester on Tuesday returned to the Ilous Ellis Park at North 13 th Street and Avenue M to look for items she lost in the confusion a day before when St. Lucie County Sheriff’s officials said eight people were shot and four others were injured fleeing the scene. One woman later died from her injuries .

“I just seen … just a lot of people running, a lot of kids laying down under the vendors' trucks,” Chester said.

The gunfire erupted about 5:20 p.m. Monday — Martin Luther King Day — during a car show at the park. Others said a large number of people were there.

Chester said she was trying to enjoy the parade and car show.

“It was a scary sight,” Chester said. “It was a lot of kids running like screaming for their parents and stuff.”

She reported hearing a lot of shots, which she described as two rounds of gunfire. Chester said she did chest compressions on a gunshot victim.

She got under a car when it happened and then ran to a friend’s vehicle.

“That's when I noticed that guy right here, was laying right here was holding his chest and was like trying to get help,” Chester said, noting what she said was blood in a parking lot. “It was a lot of us trying to help him.”

Chester hurt her ankle in the incident. She said three friends helped her to an ambulance, and she was taken the HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

She said she wasn’t surprised about what happened.

“It's always something, we can never have something good in the community,” Chester said. “It's disturbing and disgusting."

Meanwhile, Michelle Rodriguez said she heard the gunfire from her home on nearby North 15th Street.

After hearing what she said were several single shots in succession, possibly from handguns, she said, around 5:20 p.m. Rodriguez said she saw people running and parents calling for children to hide.

“Once that happened it was mass exodus,” said Rodriguez. “It was really sad to watch.”

The car show was about one block east of her home. She said several people hid behind her residence.

“We heard the gunshots inside the house,” she said.

Rodriguez works from home and has lived in the area for almost five years. She said she’s heard gunfire in the area before and felt like this was the sound of multiple pistols being fired.

Kimberley Molewicz, 51, lives in an apartment bordering the park to the north. She said all was well when she left about 3 p.m. Monday.

“There was nothing going on,” she said. “I mean, everybody seemed like they were having a good time.”

Molewicz, who sat outside Tuesday with Woodrow, a Jack Russell Terrier, said children were playing and she saw nothing escalating. People were on North 13 th Street dancing on their cars, listening to music and having a good time.

Molewicz said things looked hectic when she returned to her residence about 7 p.m. or 8 p.m..

“Cops everywhere, road closed,” she said.

T Rivers said she was at the car show with her adult children and grandchildren when they heard what sounded like loud pops.

“We finally had an event where everything’s smooth,” said Rivers, describing her thoughts before the gunfire. “Originally we thought they were fireworks.”

Hundreds had attended the event and Rivers described crowds of over 500 people all trying to flee amid gunfire. She said bullets struck a baseball field and sent clouds of red dust in the air.

“It was a round of shots,” Rivers said. “When they stopped, it was only to reload.”

Altogether she said the shooting seemed to take place in 3-4 minutes, but the crowds left fleeing and searching for friends and family members continued for 15 minutes.

No one in her family was injured but she said it took some time to account for everyone’s whereabouts and safety.

