New K-State initiative to bring 'supercharged' business support in all 105 Kansas counties

Business owners around the state will now have better access to advanced business support, research and expertise, thanks to a Kansas State University initiative to create more than 3,000 jobs and generate $3 billion in investment by 2030.

Officials from the university and Network Kansas —a statewide network of nonprofit, business-building organizations and resources — on Tuesday morning announced a partnership between the two entities that will bring university-level resources, research and professionals to businesses in communities around the state.

K-State is Kansas' land-grant university, in that its establishment was partially funded nearly 160 years ago with revenue from the sale of federal lands. It became the first university in the U.S. created under the provisions of the Morrill Act, which gave land-grant universities a mission to teach and research practical agriculture, science, military science and engineering not only on their campuses but in their broader states.

University president Richard Linton said the partnership is the 21st century version of that land-grant mission, and that it would take economic growth in Kansas "to the very next level."

"Make no mistake, K-State is fully committed to this partnership and its mission," he said. "Together, we will advance prosperity in every corner of this great state, and together, we can make great things happen for Kansas.”

Network Kansas, on the other hand, has had the same focus, but over a much shorter time frame of 17 years, said CEO Steve Radley. In any case, the organization has worked since its inception and through its local connections to make community entrepreneurship a priority.

"What we have learned is that entrepreneurs in communities are the people that solve community problems, and they grow local economies," he said.

Partnership will 'supercharge' K-State's land-grant mission of service in Kansas communities

Last year, in response to a Kansas Board of Regents request of state universities to help create businesses and bring jobs to Kansas, K-State officials announced an economic prosperity plan that would touch every corner of the state.

The plan, which commits the university to bringing more than 3,000 jobs and $3 billion in direct investment in Kansas by 2029, focuses on four key strengths that the university hopes to develop further. Those include food and agriculture systems innovation, digital agriculture and advanced analytics, biosecurity and biodefense, and K-State 105, a plan to leverage the university's existing connections through county extension offices to bring resources to every county in the state.

The partnership announced Tuesday is a part of the K-State 105 initiative in that it will bring the capabilities and capacities of the university, as well as those of other state universities, to communities big and small around Kansas, said David Rosowsky, vice president of research at K-State.

That will include support like access to capital opportunities, smart manufacturing, technical and business planning assistance, entrepreneurial education, market research, cybersecurity assistance, grant-writing expertise, intellectual property protection guidance and other custom, targeted solutions-based assistance, Rosowsky said.

He said that done right, the plan will define K-State's legacy as a public-serving, land-grant institution and "supercharge" its existing community work done through local extension offices.

"K-State is the university for Kansans," he said. "We sit by our mission and goals. We set about not just to provide education for Kansans and not just to conduct research, but to actually serve people, businesses and communities around the state."

K-State, Network Kansas will include GO Topeka, NWKEIC as initial regional collaborators

While the plan is to eventually reach every corner of Kansas, K-State's partnership with Network Kansas will focus on a few initial regional collaborators, including GO Topeka and the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center, the economic development organizations in their respective urban and rural regions.

"It's a big honor, and it shows the importance of Topeka as our capital city," said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship at GO Topeka. "I think K-State was excited to work with us as well because of all of the work we've put in to develop Topeka as a hub for innovation and increasing the amount of startup activity in the region."

Pieper said the resource will expand the amount of resources available to Topeka-area business owners and entrepreneurs, whether they're looking to grow or start a business. She said the organizations will measure their success by the number of new businesses, jobs and economic opportunities created by the partnership.

GO Topeka will have a particular focus on using the partnership to expand Topeka's prominence in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, a string of more than 300 animal health companies between Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri, Pieper said.

Topeka is home to a Plug and Play accelerator program, which aims to provide animal health startups with business support and development assistance. And while Hill's Pet Nutrition earlier this month announced it would move its Topeka headquarters to Overland Park by the end of 2023, its research and development campus, Small Paws Innovation Center and a manufacturing facility will remain in Topeka.

For rural Kansas, the partnership will help bring even more jobs and economic opportunities that people began to realize were there in the aftermath of the pandemic, said Scott Sproul, CEO of the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center. The organization helps promote economic development in 26 counties stretching from Salina to the northwest corner of the state.

"When you look at the studies coming out for Kansas, we're in a bright spot," Sproul said. "We're in a spot where people are looking to move to rural areas, to move to micro-metropolitan areas that Kansas does so great in promoting."

