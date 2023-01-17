ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Mike McCarthy celebrates first playoff win since 2016 with an awkward, joyful dance in the Cowboys locker room

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who hadn't won a playoff game since the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a 2016 thriller, recorded his first playoff win as Cowboys coach on Monday night in a 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay . McCarthy's celebration was … notable.

Donning a "victory chain" that appears to have originated with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs , McCarthy celebrated the lopsided win with some smooth moves.

McCarthy's Cowboys advanced to face San Francisco in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. If Dallas wins, McCarthy will have successfully piloted a team past the two opponents that ended the Packers' season in the playoffs the past two years.

The Cowboys had not won a playoff game on the road since 1992 and had never beaten Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who'd been 7-0 against Dallas heading into the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvLzi_0kHbEHZQ00

McCarthy's last playoff win came in Dallas, a 34-31 win for the Packers over the top-seeded Cowboys when Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Green Bay went on to lose in the NFC championship game against Atlanta that year, 44-21.

Last year's Cowboys also lost to San Francisco, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium; the 49ers went on to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field the following week, 13-10.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mike McCarthy celebrates first playoff win since 2016 with an awkward, joyful dance in the Cowboys locker room

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

