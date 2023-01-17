Waterloo, Marshall square off in Capitol - South conference wrestling quad

The Capitol — South conference wrestling season is heating up. Four top competitors, Marshall, Waterloo, Sugar River, and Cambridge converged at Waterloo High School on Thursday, Jan. 12 for a conference quad.

A strong Sugar River team, which is comprised of wrestlers from Belleville, Monticello, and New Glarus, walked away from the day undefeated. Waterloo beat both Marshall and Cambridge, Marshall beat Cambridge, and Cambridge left winless.

The quad ended in dramatic fashion as Waterloo and Sugar River squared off with first place on the line, both having already toppled Cambridge and Marshall. Sugar River would come away with a 51-30 team victory to win the quad.

The Pirates got two wins via forfeit. The other three came by pins. Freshman Avery Skalitzky ended what was a dominant day with a pin in 15 seconds at 106 lbs. Junior Trevor Firari pinned his opponent in 1:29 at 170 lbs. and freshman Brady Ebert, wrestling at 113 lbs., earned a hard-fought pin at the 5:31 mark.

Prior to falling to Sugar River, Waterloo impressed with big wins over Cambridge and Marshall. The Pirates started the quad off with a 47-23 team victory over the Bluejays of Cambridge.

Juniors Ryan and Dakota Sturgill earned themselves victories at 138 and 145 lbs., respectively. Ryan pinned his opponent in 1:33 and Dakota went the distance to earn a 12-5 decision victory. Firari dominated his opponent at 160 lbs., earning a 16-0 tech fall win. Senior Jacob Soter got a pin in 4:35 at 152 lbs. and freshman Andy Carrillo went the distance at 220 lbs. for a 13-6 decision win. The Pirates’ remaining 24 points came via forfeit.

Forfeits played a large role in Waterloo’s 48-26 team win over Marshall, as well, as the Cardinals didn’t have a wrestler to match in five weight classes. The Pirates’ head-to-head wins were impressive nonetheless. Skalitzky got a pin in 37 seconds, Ebert pinned his opponent in 1:14, and Ryan Fugate got a pin in 1:54.

Marshall brought a strong effort to this matchup with rival Waterloo with four head-to-head wins. Senior Drew Johnson battled to a 14-7 decision win at 132 lbs. Junior Kody Finke also won by decision at 145 lbs., 9-6. Sophomore Turner Cobb (170 lbs.) and senior Grant Chadwick (182 lbs.) took it a step further with major decision wins. Cobb won by 16-3 major decision and Chadwick won by 13-1 major decision.

The Cardinals would also fall to Sugar River, 47-33. There was no shortage of strong Marshall performances, though. Junior Tucker Cobb pinned his opponent in 5:05 at 126 lbs., freshman Karter Stark (106 lbs.) got a late pin at the 5:41 mark, and Chadwick pinned his man at 3:53. Additionally, Finke battled his way to a 10-7 decision win.

Marshall’s lone team win of the day came against Cambridge, a dominant 60-18 win. Two of Cambridge’s three wins came via forfeit. The rest was all Marshall. Cardinal pin wins included Tucker Cobb (2:26), Johnson (3:05), Finke (1:39), junior Brayden Klubertanz (1:33), and Turner Cobb (3:34).

Waterloo’s week of competition wasn’t done with this quad, though. The Pirates turned around and headed to DeForest High School on Saturday, Jan. 14 for the Norski Invitational.

There, they finished 11th of 17 teams with a team score of 213 points. Lodi won the invitational with a team score of 538.5, followed by Iowa-Grant/Highland in second with 494.5 and New Berlin West in third with 425.5.

Waterloo’s best performance of the day came courtesy of Skalitzky, who finished fourth in the 106 lbs. bracket. An early bye turned into a 40 second pin of an Oregon wrestler landed him in the semifinals, where he lost in a 15-0 tech fall to a Dodgeville wrestler. His day would end with another tech fall loss in the third place match, 17-2 to a Muskego wrestler.

Firari picked up a fifth place finish for the Pirates, as well, in the 160 lbs. bracket. He too started with a bye, but dropped his quarterfinal match to an Iowa-Grant/Highland wrestler in a tight 4-2 decision. He rebounded impressively, pinning a Sparta wrestler in 2:57 to reach the fifth place match. He finished his day a winner, earning an 11-7 decision win over a Lodi wrestler.

In the 152 lbs. bracket, Jacob Soter picked up sixth place. There was no bye for him as he earned a spot in the championship bracket by pinning a Sparta wrestler in 1:12. He was then relegated to the consolation bracket in a 13-4 major decision loss to a New Berlin West wrestler. He earned himself a spot in the fifth place match by pinning a Waupun wrestler in 3:44. There, he went the distance but ultimately fell in a 14-10 decision to a Johnson Creek wrestler.

In addition to these three’s strong performances, Waterloo also got eighth place finishes from Dakota Sturgill (138 lbs.), junior Ian Spoke (182 lbs.), and Carrillo (195 lbs.).

Next up for Waterloo, the Pirates will host a home dual with Poynette and Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They’ll follow that with an invitational at Deerfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 28. As for Marshall, the Cardinals will participate in an invitational at Markesan High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.