ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37y9ZH_0kHbDeiE00

One of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 recently was transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown, Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020 while jogging in Glynn County. Gregory McMichael; his son, Travis; and, neighbor William Bryan followed Arbery in their trucks before assaulting and shooting him with a shotgun.

A mother's pain:'There was just blood everywhere': Mother details attack of 3 pit bulls on young son

Naked and beaten:Two men charged after 17-year-old boy beaten, left naked on the street

Gregory McMichael, 67, of Glynn County, was sentenced on Aug. 8 to life in prison for murder and committing a federal hate crime. He was initially booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia on Aug. 23, but was recently transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison, according to DOC records.

The medical prison provides "centralized acute, specialized medical ... services for male and female offenders," according to the DOC website.

The DOC has not released the reason for the transfer.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son, will be back in court this week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Leilani Simon, who is accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be in court this week to review DFCS documents related to her family. Since before Thanksgiving, Simon has been in jail for the disappearance and death of her toddler son Quinton Simon. According to her indictment, she beat Quinton to death before throwing his body into a trailer park dumpster.
WRDW-TV

4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains found in Millen may belong to missing person

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week. According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
MILLEN, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through January 27

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 21 through Friday, January 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Human remains found in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jenkins County Coroner's Office and Millen Police are investigating a set of human remains found in a wooded area earlier this week. According to the coroner, the remains were found Jan. 16 by a man looking for firewood, who then called 911. The coroner believes the remains had been there for quite some time.
MILLEN, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy