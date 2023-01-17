ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charges in Mississippi

By Jonathan Howard
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jerrell Powe, former NFL defensive lineman, has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with kidnapping after an incident in Laurel. Powe and an accomplice were arrested on Thursday at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

According to the NY Post, local police said that they were contacted by the victim directly. The victim said that he had been kidnapped “against his will.” He was also “forced to withdraw money” at the bank.

According to reports, the victim is safe. The 35-year-old former NFL player is in jail at Madison County Detention Center. The alleged accomplice Gavin Bates, 35, was taken in on a kidnapping charge as well.

There has not been any bail set at this moment. There is an initial appearance scheduled for today, January 17. However, it is not clear if Jerrell Powe has an attorney at the moment or not.

This is a really strange story and sounds like something out of a movie. But it is very real and a very scary situation for the victim involved.

Jerrell Powe, Football Player

Jerrell Powe, a Mississippi native, was born in Buckatunna. He went on to star for Wayne County High School as a defensive lineman. He earned All-American honors as a high school player. Then, he went on to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Rivals.com had listed Powe as a five-star recruit. Before he made his college decision, he about had his pick of any SEC school that he felt like going to. While there were issues with his academics, Powe went to a prep school. When he tried to get back to the NCAA, he was denied multiple times until the 2008 season.

After spending a few years at Ole Miss, Jerrell Powe took his talent to the NFL. He was an older player than many in his draft class due to his eligibility issues. He was a sixth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 and went on to play for the Houston Texans during his four-year career.

Jerrell Powe’s last NFL job was with the Washington Redskins during the 2015 offseason. He was released as the final roster cuts were made.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

