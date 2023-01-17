MEGA-RALLY — BUT SHORT: BHS Bruins go down 16 points, nearly catch up

Jenks High's boys basketball team was determined to hand an early knockout Friday on the Bartlesville High Bruins.

The Trojans came out pounding away with a flurry of haymakers and hammered out a 16-0 lead.

Teams with lesser character than Bartlesville might have wilted and just gone through the motions afterward.

But, the Bruins went through the emotions — fire, pride, determination and fight.

Their warrior attitude prodded and inspired them to a remarkable rally. Within two quarters they had sliced Jenks lead to three points, 46-43.

But, that would be Bartlesville's pinnacle. Jenks recovered in time to win by 10, 70-60.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in the Frontier Valley Conference. Jenks improved to 6-3, 3-2.

Next up, the Bruins travel Tuesday to Broken Arrow, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 6A.

Bartlesville's valiant effort against Jenks included four players in double figures — David Castillo, 17 points; Michael Smith III, 16 points; Aadhi Ayyappan, 12 points; and Dayton McCall, 11 points. Caleb Rodgers also contributed points.

For the Broken Arrow Tigers, Dylan Golightly scored a flurry of points late in the third period and early in the fourth to derail Bartlesville’s comeback, and former Bruin player Simian Gilkey contributed good plays, including some points, for the Tigers.

After being falling behind 16-0 to open the game, the Bruins outscored Jenks the rest of the way, 60-54.

A game is a whole thing, made up of the good and bad for each team, and the final score the verdict for the better team that night.

After Jenks’ monstrous start, Bartlesville recovered and began matching the Trojans point-for-point. Jenks led at the end of the first quarter, 26-9.

The Bruins whittled the margin down to 16, 31-15, on a Castillo basket set up by Rogers’ steal.

Bartlesville finished the half with a deuce by McCall and a trey by Ayyappan and trailed by 17, 39-22.

The Bruins took total control in the third period.

McCall started it off with a basket, opening up a 13-2 run by Bartlesville. During the rally, Smith scored two baskets, McCall made one, Castillo nailed a free throw and two-pointer, and Ayyappan drained two buckets, one of them a result of a steal and fast break.

Just like that, Bartlesville had stomped back from a 17-point halftime deficit to a six-point gap, 41-35.

Bartlesville made it a five-point game on a transition bucket by McCall, off a steal and long pass from Castillo, 42-37. After the rally stalled briefly, Castillo buried back-to-back deuces to whittle the margin down to three points, 46-43, late in the third period.

But, Jenks then went on an 18-6 spurt and never looked back.

—

LADY BRUINS

A second quarter scoring lull on Friday proved to be the factor that delayed for another day Bartlesville High's girls basketball effort to earn their first conference win since 2020.

Jenks High outlasted the Lady Bruins, 56-40, despite a career game by Mikka Chambers, who scored 24 points.

Jenks led by only four points, 13-9, at the end of the first quarter.

But, the Lady Bruins scored just five points in the second quarter and Jenks pulled out to a 27-14 lead by halftime.

In the second half, Jenks outscored Bartlesville by just three points, 29-26.

The Lady Bruins finished on a strong note by winning the fourth quarter, 15-12, led by Chambers with 10 points.

For the game, K.K. Duncan scored seven points, followed by Emma Zimmerman with five, Alayah Lunn with two and Grace McPhail with two.

Bartlesville scrapped and clawed to to try to push the Lady Trojans hard on their homecourt.

Jenks surged to an 8-2 run to open the second quarter and extend its lead to eight points, 19-11.

Chambers stroked in a three-pointer to slice the gap to five points, 19-14 -- at would could have been a decisive turning point for Bartlesville.

Jenks galloped to an 8-0 run to finish the second quarter and go ahead, 27-14.

Bartlesville slipped further and further back in the first part of the third quarter -- until Duncan and Chambers scored on back-to-back possessions to narrow the gap to 12 points, 33-21.

Once again, Jenks marshaled its focus to finish a strong end to a quarter, outpointing the Lady Bruins by seven, 11-4, to end the third period.

Bartlesville (4-7) finished strong, but Jenks refused to leave the door open.

Next up, Bartlesville travels Tuesday to Broken Arrow in another Frontier Valley Conference game.