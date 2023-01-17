TOP 10 TRIO: Three Bruins place in weekend mat tourney

A trio of Bartlesville High grapplers muscled to top 10 finishes in last weekend’s 2023 Jerry Billings Wrestling Tournament.

Adyn Peugh (190 pounds) made Bartlesville’s strongest impact by finishing seventh place. To advance deep into the consolations he powered past Joshua Gruenewald (Southlake Carroll) by an 8-7 decision. In the seventh place match, he won by forfeit against a Sapulpa foe.

At 132 pounds, Danny Blankenship blasted to ninth place with a 6-2 record, including three pins. In the ninth-place match he pinned Jonathan Moss (Dumas) in 3:48.

Colton Hainzinger (215) finished ninth with a 3-2 record. He won his final two matches, by a 5-3 decision against a Sand Springs matter and a pin (4:32) against a Southlake Carroll challenger.

Josh Pulsifer coaches the Bruin wrestling squad. Following is a look at how Bartlesville matters fared.

EMANUEL CAMACHO (120): Bye; win by fall (4:58); lose by fall (1:49); lose by fall (2:43); lose by fall (2:02).

WYATT LUMBLEY (126): Lose by fall (1:38); bye; lose by dec. (1-8).

DANNY BLANKENSHIP (132): Win by fall (1:04); lose by dec. (2-5); win by fall (1:53); win by dec. (14-8); lose by fall (0:59); win by dec. (7-2); lose by fall (3:48): NINTH PLACE

A.J. KERR (138): Lose by fall (1:50); bye; lose by fall (3:00).

EASTON OLENBERGER (150): Lose by fall (1:33); bye; win by dec. (9-7); lose by fall (4:08).

MASON MANLEY (165): Lose by forfeit.

JD ATTERBERRY (175): Win by fall (5:32); win by fall (2:21), lose by fall (1:27); lose by dec. (0-4); lose by dec. (5-10).

ADYN PEUGH (190): Win by fall (2:16), lose by fall (0:58), win by dec. (9-4); win by sudden victory; win be dec. (8-7), lose by fall (1:58); lose by for.: SEVENTH PLACE

COLTON HAINZINGER (215): Bye; win by dec. (6-3); lose by fall (1:10); lose by fall (2:46); wins by dec. (5-3); wins by fall (4:23): NINTH PLACE

JOEY RODRIGUES (285): Loses by fall (3:41); bye; loses by fall (2:25).