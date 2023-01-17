Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
KCCI.com
New program helps Iowans with special needs put life skills into practice
URBANDALE, Iowa — A new program is helping Iowans with special needs navigate their daily lives as adults. Vodec in Urbandale showcased its Transitional Focus Program during an open house on Monday. Eight people are currently enrolled in the program, which started in September. The program is designed for...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY EDUCATORS SPEAK AT STATE CAPITOL ON PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHER ISSUE
PARENTS, EDUCATORS, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND A COUPLE OF STUDENTS TESTIFIED IN DES MOINES AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC HEARING ON GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO GIVE PARENTS STATE MONEY TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES. DR. LINDSAY LAURICH, SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN HERE IN SIOUX CITY, SPOKE IN FAVOR...
Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project
A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.Hilal Groceries, currently located about three blocks from the site, will move into the first floor, the Business Record reports.What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Receives Grant for Dog Adoption Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is receiving a grant to help get more dogs adopted. The $14,600 grant will help fund the ARL's training program to get dogs behavior training prior to adoption. Last year, the ARL housed over 4,500 homeless dogs. More information is...
Overflow crowd showed up to talk about governor’s school funding plan change
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans had their first chance to publicly weigh in on Tuesday on Governor Kim Reynolds’ newest and broader version of educational savings accounts for private schools. Legislators held a 5 p.m. public hearing in the old Supreme Court chambers for anyone who had the ability to attend at the Iowa Statehouse […]
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
Lawyer for Tipsy Crow owner sends warning letter regarding Facebook posts
Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Cars struggle up Des Moines hill as heavy snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — A little car hockey was going on Wednesday night as the snow started to fall. The heavy wet snow had many people doing some puck-like slipping and sliding around. Cars had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ninth Street in downtown Des Moines.
us1049quadcities.com
Yes, Iowa State Fair’s Husband Calling Contest Is A Thing And It’s Going Viral
Millions have seen a TikTok featuring the "husband calling" contest from the Iowa State Fair. I was scrolling through my Instagram Reels and saw a video that claimed to be a "husband calling contest at the Iowa State Fair". I was intrigued so I did research. It's exactly what you would think it is- women onstage screeching out their husband's names like most wives have often done.
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Dogs rescued by ARL after found in filthy Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
KCCI.com
ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Iowa — A money mystery is unfolding behind an apartment complex on the southeast side of Des Moines. Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind the building on East Virginia Avenue. "Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are...
Ankeny Iowa Woman Thought To Be Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home
AT 8:30 am on January 3rd, the Ankeny Fire Department received a call to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street. The call was from the funeral staff, reporting that a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. Scanner Audio. The Ankeny...
2 metro bar owners now charged in stalking case involving GPS device
A well-known metro restaurant owner has been arrested again and charged with more counts of stalking a woman using a GPS device hidden in her car. Another metro bar owner has also been arrested in the case for allegedly helping him keep tabs on the woman.
