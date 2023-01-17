Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
wach.com
Pedestrian killed in Aiken County collision, SC Highway Patrol investigating
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a collision on Saturday that left one pedestrian dead. The collision occurred at 8:59 PM on Jefferson Davis Highway near Cherokee Drive in Beech Island. Authorities say the female pedestrian was attempting to cross eastbound on...
wach.com
One person dead after shooting in Richland County, authorities investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM Sunday on the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. RCSD says they arrived on site to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. He...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
coladaily.com
One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
WIS-TV
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County after a deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.
One person killed in Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in South Carolina
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night death in Ridgeville. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78. While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a […]
Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child
Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of […]
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
wach.com
Sumter County searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County authorities are searching for a man wanted on two separate cases of burglary and indecent exposure that took place earlier this month. 41-year old James Lamont Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on January 18 - taking several items.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
