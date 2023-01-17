ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy