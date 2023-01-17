ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
VIRGINIA STATE
centrevillesentinel.com

FCPS High Schools Withhold National Merit Commendations

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), an FCPS school named one of the best high schools in the country, was caught withholding National Merit commendations from its students, leading to an investigation by Fairfax County Public Schools and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. During their junior year of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Legislation would put student reps on all Va. School Boards

For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
districtadministration.com

At least a dozen more Virginia high schools under fire for delaying National Merit awards

Leaders at a dozen more Virginia high schools are under fire for delays in notifying students of National Merit recognitions. The revelations have drawn the ire of the state’s Republican leaders, who have launched a state investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools, the district in which the postponed notifications were initially discovered late last year at Thomas Jefferson High School, widely considered one of the nation’s top public high schools. Administrators in Loudoun County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools have acknowledged similar delays.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Co. Board meeting marks 20 years since death of chairman on dais

The January meeting of the Arlington County Board marks the 20th anniversary of one of the sadder moments in local governance. It was at the County Board’s January meeting in 2003 that Democratic board member Charles Monroe, who was slated to serve as chair for the year, collapsed and died early in the meeting.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

