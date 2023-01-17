Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Says It's ‘Irrelevant' He Lied in Call to Pride Clinic
A Republican campaigning for a spot on the Fairfax County School Board is responding to claims he attacked the LGBTQ+ community by posing as the parent of a transgender child in a phone call to a local medical clinic. Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call...
GREG GUTFELD: If you live in Washington, D.C., then you're screwed
Greg Gutfeld reacted to the District of Columbia City Council voting to push through revisions of the district's criminal code that will soften penalties on violent crimes on "Gutfeld!"
wufe967.com
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
A Fairfax County, Va. mom is calling out the “equity warriors” after officials allegedly delayed notifying her son and hundreds of others about their academic achievements to avoid hurting the feelings of other students. “What we have here is a pattern and practice of discrimination and systemic injustice,”...
Youngkin proposes legislation requiring schools to inform students, parents about scholarships, awards
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked a state senator and a delegate to sponsor legislation requiring schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. This request came after a discovery that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students. Youngkin said that Loudoun […]
centrevillesentinel.com
FCPS High Schools Withhold National Merit Commendations
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), an FCPS school named one of the best high schools in the country, was caught withholding National Merit commendations from its students, leading to an investigation by Fairfax County Public Schools and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. During their junior year of...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin rips Fairfax schools for merit scandal, warns of 'human rights violation'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) has reiterated his criticisms of Fairfax County Public Schools, calling the withholding of National Merit awards from Virginia students a possible "human rights violation." "This overarching effort for equal outcomes is hurting Virginia's children and their future," Youngkin said in a statement to the Washington Examiner....
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
sungazette.news
Legislation would put student reps on all Va. School Boards
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
Washington Examiner
Legal group asks authorities to launch Title IX investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools
EXCLUSIVE — A conservative legal group is demanding that the Department of Education initiate a Title IX investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools over its response to two sexual assaults that occurred in the school district in 2021. In a Wednesday letter to Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil...
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
districtadministration.com
At least a dozen more Virginia high schools under fire for delaying National Merit awards
Leaders at a dozen more Virginia high schools are under fire for delays in notifying students of National Merit recognitions. The revelations have drawn the ire of the state’s Republican leaders, who have launched a state investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools, the district in which the postponed notifications were initially discovered late last year at Thomas Jefferson High School, widely considered one of the nation’s top public high schools. Administrators in Loudoun County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools have acknowledged similar delays.
sungazette.news
Co. Board meeting marks 20 years since death of chairman on dais
The January meeting of the Arlington County Board marks the 20th anniversary of one of the sadder moments in local governance. It was at the County Board’s January meeting in 2003 that Democratic board member Charles Monroe, who was slated to serve as chair for the year, collapsed and died early in the meeting.
WSET
16 high schools in northern Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As of Tuesday, 16 high schools in northern Virginia delayed notification to students of their national merit recognition. 7News reported Monday that there were 13 but the number has since jumped after Loudoun County added one additional school Tuesday and Prince William County added two schools.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Comments / 0