The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Students maintain spirit of Krzyzewskiville in new era of Duke basketball
Durham, N.C. — It's the first tenting season in Krzyzewskiville without the legendary Coach K leading Duke basketball. Duke students say they are still excited even with the retirement of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Many are big fans of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. For years, Duke students...
Kelly, Ustby lift No. 17 Tar Heels women past No. 13 Duke
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke on Thursday night, ending the Blue Devils' 11-game winning streak. Eva Hodgson's only points of the game came...
No. 20 NC State women beat Miami 71-61
RALEIGH, N.C. — Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 NC State beat Miami 71-61 on Thursday night. N.C. State led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but Miami started the fourth on a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, to get within 59-52. Hobby and Rivers combined to score the next six points and N.C. State led by at least seven points the rest of the way.
NC State becomes first power 5 program to offer Walkertown soph. QB Bryce Baker
Walkertown, N.C. — North Carolina State University is the first Power Five school to make a verbal scholarship offer to Walkertown High School sophomore quarterback Bryce Baker. Baker reported the offer from the Wolfpack (also Walkertown's mascot) on Wednesday afternoon. Appalachian State University delivered an offer later in the...
Tennessee lends offer to Grimsley 4-star WR Alex Taylor
Greensboro, N.C. — The University of Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. Taylor was recently named to the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Taylor was...
Courage trade veteran Merritt Mathias
Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage have agreed to a player-for-player trade with Angel City FC, acquiring versatile forward Tyler Lussi in exchange for NWSL veteran defender Merritt Mathias. Lussi appeared in 20 games last season, making 16 starts and logging 1,460 minutes. She held a 63.5% tackle...
keepingitheel.com
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Boys Basketball: Jordan handles Hillside in rivalry game, 69-59
Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons took to the road and earned a 69-59 rivalry win over their crosstown rival Hillside Hornets on Friday night. The two DAC-VII rivals sat in first and second place in the conference entering play, and the Falcons were able to stay atop the conference and unbeaten in league play with the win.
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating
There's something particularly intriguing about a historic castle. While North Carolina is home to nearly a dozen, none are quite as mysterious as the one at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Keep reading to learn more.
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
"Bull City Anthem:" Music video highlights of the positives of life in Durham
Durham, like many towns and cities, has had its share of negative publicity – but a new song and video project may help re-brand the Bull City’s image. It offers a strong and positive message of unity. It’s called the "Bull City Anthem," featuring Choppa Boi 3 and...
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
Pacioretty's injury overshadows Hurricanes' 5-2 win vs. Wild
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender. Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win...
Triangle economy will be one of best metro areas in US for growth, study says
RALEIGH – The future of the U.S. and regional Triangle economy remains uncertain but a new report expects the Triangle to perform well in 2023. That’s according to the latest American Growth Project report from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at UNC-Chapel Hill. It forecasts the Raleigh...
