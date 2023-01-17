RALEIGH, N.C. — Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 NC State beat Miami 71-61 on Thursday night. N.C. State led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but Miami started the fourth on a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, to get within 59-52. Hobby and Rivers combined to score the next six points and N.C. State led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

