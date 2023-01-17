ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 20 NC State women beat Miami 71-61

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 NC State beat Miami 71-61 on Thursday night. N.C. State led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but Miami started the fourth on a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, to get within 59-52. Hobby and Rivers combined to score the next six points and N.C. State led by at least seven points the rest of the way.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tennessee lends offer to Grimsley 4-star WR Alex Taylor

Greensboro, N.C. — The University of Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. Taylor was recently named to the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Taylor was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WRAL News

Courage trade veteran Merritt Mathias

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage have agreed to a player-for-player trade with Angel City FC, acquiring versatile forward Tyler Lussi in exchange for NWSL veteran defender Merritt Mathias. Lussi appeared in 20 games last season, making 16 starts and logging 1,460 minutes. She held a 63.5% tackle...
CARY, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Women’s Basketball: Down go the Blue Devils!

The UNC women’s basketball program defended its home court once again, as they defeated No. 13-ranked Duke on Thursday night in Chapel Hill. In a much-anticipated rivalry matchup, the UNC women’s basketball program defeated No. 13-ranked Duke in front of a very energetic crowd at Carmichael Arena on Thursday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Boys Basketball: Jordan handles Hillside in rivalry game, 69-59

Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons took to the road and earned a 69-59 rivalry win over their crosstown rival Hillside Hornets on Friday night. The two DAC-VII rivals sat in first and second place in the conference entering play, and the Falcons were able to stay atop the conference and unbeaten in league play with the win.
DURHAM, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Pacioretty's injury overshadows Hurricanes' 5-2 win vs. Wild

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender. Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy