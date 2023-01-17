Read full article on original website
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
Grandpa Drives Stray Dog 1250 Miles To Surprise Grandkids
A puppy for the holidays is no uncommon wish among young children. To many parents’ chagrin, a puppy is the ultimate gift — a gift that requires their own food, exercise, care, and has bills. The sad truth is that after the holiday season, many (now older) puppies get dumped at shelters or rescues, due […] The post Grandpa Drives Stray Dog 1250 Miles To Surprise Grandkids appeared first on DogTime.
My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.
Toddlers Instinctively Choose To Help Dogs, Study Finds
The relationship between humans and dogs goes back millennia, and it begins even before the very youngest humans start kindergarten, according to a new study. The study, published in Human-Animal Interactions, found that young children, even those under the age of two, instinctively want to help dogs. Researchers put 97 toddlers in rooms with dogs […] The post Toddlers Instinctively Choose To Help Dogs, Study Finds appeared first on DogTime.
Very Last Tiny Black Kitten Left in Shelter Finds Foster Home!
#catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #babykitten #GenshinImpact32 #babyanimals #bottlebabykitten #bottlebaby #blackcats #blackkitten #blackcatsoftiktok #blueeyedbaby #animalrescue. @meganandtherescues was having a rough week, so she decided to foster this tiny black kitten that was the very last kitten left in the shelter. She began to foster Vengeance when he was just two weeks old. The shelter was at full capacity, so they were looking for families to foster. All of the other kitten litters were picked up, and after over 30 rescues were contacted, the little black kitten still needed a home.
How Can I Encourage My Hamster to Chew on Her Toys?
"I have some hamster toys that are wooden and in the shape of fruit and veggies, but my hamster doesn't touch them. When I Google why, it says because of lack of taste and that I can put peanut butter on them or honey. Is this true, or do you have any ideas of how I can get her to chew on her toys?" —T'Shantae.
