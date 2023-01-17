Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO