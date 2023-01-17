Read full article on original website
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
dallasexaminer.com
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?
When HEB announced in 2021 that they were (finally!) expanding in North Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, pretty much everyone had the same question: When is a store opening near me? It's been two years on and many are still seeking answers.
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
Caddo Office Reimagined adds private office space in Plano
Caddo Office Reimagined opened in Plano on Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined opened Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane in Plano. This is the company's eighth location in North Texas, including a Plano location at 8105 Rasor Blvd. “Our purpose is to create...
Report shows increase in congested highways and streets
The Texas Clear Lane initiative from TxDOT has been assigned $29 billion to work on non-tolled projects in the four metro areas. (Photo by Mark Fadden) Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s annual report recently showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021. The report started in 2009 and...
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano
Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
Valvoline providing express oil changes in Plano
Valvoline offers tune-ups, air conditioning services and more. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Valvoline opened a new location in Plano earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for the company. The quick-lube chain is located at 3305 Coit Road and offers express, full-service oil changes. Valvoline was founded in 1866 and has over 1,400 locations in the United States, according to its website. 972-423-5829.
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare
Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
TruVet Pet Hospital offers emergency, urgent care treatment in west Frisco
TruVet Pet Hospital is now open at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. (Maria Sbytova/Adobe Stock) TruVet Pet Hospital opened in late October at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. The hospital aims to provide comprehensive veterinary care for dogs and cats throughout the region, including Little Elm, The Colony and Plano, according to its website. Its services include advanced digital X-rays, vaccinations, surgery, preventative care and more. 469-956-6900. www.truvetpethospital.com.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
