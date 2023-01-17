ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect

The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson

Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano

Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Valvoline providing express oil changes in Plano

Valvoline offers tune-ups, air conditioning services and more. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Valvoline opened a new location in Plano earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for the company. The quick-lube chain is located at 3305 Coit Road and offers express, full-service oil changes. Valvoline was founded in 1866 and has over 1,400 locations in the United States, according to its website. 972-423-5829.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TruVet Pet Hospital offers emergency, urgent care treatment in west Frisco

TruVet Pet Hospital is now open at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. (Maria Sbytova/Adobe Stock) TruVet Pet Hospital opened in late October at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. The hospital aims to provide comprehensive veterinary care for dogs and cats throughout the region, including Little Elm, The Colony and Plano, according to its website. Its services include advanced digital X-rays, vaccinations, surgery, preventative care and more. 469-956-6900. www.truvetpethospital.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy