Washington State

Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?

By Bernard Goldberg, Opinion Contributor
 5 days ago

Let’s see if I have this right: If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are charged with violating laws resulting from their sloppy handling of classified documents, it’s possible, I guess, that they could wind up becoming cellmates at Club Fed.

I’m tempted to say, “One can only hope” — but that would be wrong, so I’ll fight the temptation.

You may have noticed that liberals are spending a lot of time telling us about how the two cases are different . About how Trump is the bigger villain because there’s reason to believe he obstructed the FBI’s investigation and Biden didn’t. Besides, the left tells us, Trump was so irresponsible that he actually had secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, but Biden only had a few classified documents in a supposedly secure office he once used in Washington.

That worked until it didn’t, which was when documents turned up not only inside Biden’s house in Wilmington, Del., but also in his garage, next to his Corvette. But not to worry. “My Corvette’s in a locked garage, OK? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden told a Fox News reporter . Boy, that’s a relief — the Corvette is secure!

But —and I could get drummed out of the press corps for saying this — is this really a big deal, or are we witnessing the all-too-common faux outrage that is part of our political and media landscape? I mean, does anyone really think that Donald Trump or Joe Biden intentionally stole top secret documents in order to sell them to the Russians or the Chinese? Is there any indication — any at all — that the documents have, in fact, fallen into the hands of our enemies? No, there isn’t.

But here in the United States of Entertainment, drama needs conflict like cable news anchors need airtime — and since both Democrats, Republicans and their allies in the media require drama and conflict to keep their respective audiences riled up, this story isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.

And since anything is possible, let’s play this out. If Trump is indicted and Biden isn’t, half the country is going to go nuts. And if Biden is indicted and Trump isn’t, the other half is going to go nuts. And if both of them are indicted, the whole country is going to go nuts — for different reasons.

But does it make sense to throw the book at the president and/or the man he defeated in 2022?  Yes, Donald Trump did a lot of stupid things once it became known that he had classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. But when it was just Trump in the crosshairs, liberals were in no mood to write it all off as an honest, if sloppy, mistake by the former president.

Last September, on CBS News’ “ 60 Minutes ,” when Biden was asked his reaction to a photo showing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, he said, “How that could possibly happen? How anyone could be that irresponsible,” adding, “And it just — totally irresponsible.”

Michael Beschloss, the historian, went even further. Upon learning that federal agents might have discovered nuclear-related documents at Mar-a-Lago, he took to Twitter to post a picture of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, with this message : “Rosenbergs were convicted of giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953.”  That was it. No explanation. But he later told Politico , “I was not suggesting that Donald Trump be executed. I was doing a historical tweet about the most famous nuclear secrets case in American history.”

Sure, Michael, whatever you say.

Now that we’ve learned that Biden had secret material not at a resort but in a garage, I’ve heard more than a few liberals on cable TV saying that Biden obviously didn’t hand carry the documents to his garage; that some flunky probably brought the classified documents to Wilmington; and that it wasn’t Biden’s fault because he knew nothing — the Sgt. Schultz of “Hogan’s Heroes” defense.

I could be wrong, but I think it’s the only time Biden supporters have said — out loud, anyway — that the president has no idea what is going on right around him. As for Biden himself — the one who called Trump “irresponsible” — he wants everyone to know that “I take classified documents and classified material seriously.” I don’t know about you, but I feel much better knowing that.

And so, we’re left with this question: Can the Department of Justice really put Trump on trial and not Biden? Legally, yes. But politically? Only if the DOJ wants to split the country in two. You know the old saying: “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Here’s an idea: Let the special counsels conclude their investigations of the president and the former president . Let the attorney general, who has the final say in whether or not to prosecute, make public the findings. Tell both Donald Trump and Joe Biden that they can’t do what they did; that they were not merely sloppy but reckless. And then call it a day with no prosecutions.

And if both men wind up running against each other again for the White House in two years, let the court of public opinion, not a court of law, make the final decision on what we should do with them.

Bernard Goldberg is an Emmy and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award-winning writer and journalist. He was a correspondent with HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” for 22 years and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News and as an analyst for Fox News. He is the author of five books and publishes exclusive weekly columns, audio commentaries and Q&As on his Substack page . Follow him on Twitter @BernardGoldberg .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 6

Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Comments / 0

