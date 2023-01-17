ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian first lady rips Russia for attack on apartment building: ‘There is nothing off limits’

By Julia Shapero
 5 days ago

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, slammed Russia on Tuesday for a recent missile attack on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed more than 40 people.

“There is nothing off limits for Russia,” Zelenska said at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “As we speak, in our city of Dnipro, people are still working and sorting through the debris of a residential area, a house that was destroyed by an anti-ship missile. This missile was built to destroy aircraft carriers and was used against the civilian infrastructure.”

“These were ordinary people at home on a Saturday and that’s enough reason for Russia to kill,” she added.

Forty-four people, including five children, were killed in the strike in Dnipro on Saturday, according to Ukrainian emergency services. The strike was among the latest barrage of missiles that Moscow fired on its neighbor on Saturday, pummeling cities across Ukraine.

Zelenska urged those in attendance at the World Economic Forum gathering, including heads of state, business leaders, prominent economists and other public figures, to use their influence to help halt Russian aggression.

“We are facing the threat of the collapse of the world as we know it, the way that we are accustomed to it or to what we aspire,” she added.

