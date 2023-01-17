Man arrested for alleged DUI after he crashes into Petaluma CVS

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:10

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a man Sunday night for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into a CVS pharmacy.

Police responded to a call at 7:34 p.m. about a reported traffic collision in a parking lot at 365 East Washington St.

Officers found the car crashed into CVS, causing minor damage to the store. Police arrested Cesar Alamila-Alvarez, who they say displayed objective signs of alcohol impairment.

Police said Alvarez also had a warrant for his arrest for another DUI case and was on probation for DUI. He was transported to Sonoma County Jail.