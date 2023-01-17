Does Auburn football still want a transfer portal quarterback?

If Auburn wants a portal QB, there aren't many options left to choose from.

At this point in the cycle, Auburn may be content with not landing a transfer portal quarterback.

Or, at least it seems. Hugh Freeze and his staff pursued several options through the portal before either watching them commit elsewhere or backing off on their own for various reasons. Now midway through January, there aren't a lot of options left.

If the Tigers want a QB, here are some of the better options available:

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State: Sanders was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and made 2nd team All Big-12 in 2019. A four year starter, Sanders has over 9500 collegiate yards and 67 touchdowns as a 61% passer. He is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Walker Howard, LSU: The high four-star signal caller and fifth best QB of the 2022 recruiting cycle surprisingly entered the portal just a few days ago. Howard is currently a strong Ole Miss lean according to recruiting outlets, but the LSU legacy projects out to be a 2-3 round NFL quarterback.

Chance Nolan, Oregon State: At this point, Auburn may not be looking for a starter out of the portal - and they could get a solid No. 2 option in Nolan. Nolan threw for over 4,100 yards and 32 touchdowns over the course of three seasons with the Beavers as well as 508 rushing yards (4.4) YPC. He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

QB Mike Wright, Vanderbilt: Wright lost the job to freshman AJ Swann after appearing in 24 games for the Commodores over three seasons. Wright was having a solid 2022 season (17 total touchdowns, 1,491 total yards) before an injury sidelined him. He's a solid dual threat, averaging 5.2 yards per carry for his career and 7.1 this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch