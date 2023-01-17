Taylor Swift is roasted and toasted on a Pop-Tart

Evans is America’s jokester. Chris Evans asked Sunday if anyone has checked on the snowplow that “ran over” Jeremy Renner earlier this month. “That’s one tough mf’er,” wrote Evans, 41, on Twitter. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” The cheeky comment came after the 52-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in a bed undergoing physical therapy. “Sending so much love,” finished the “Avengers” actor with a red heart emoji. Renner responded to the comment in his usual wit. “Love you brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” the “Hawkeye” star tweeted. Renner was helping a stranded motorist when the snowplow ran over his leg causing a severe loss of blood and leaving the actor in critical condition. The actor later shared a photo of himself bruised and battered from his hospital bed, revealing he had suffered 30 broken bones The actor was released from the hospital last week. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness,” tweeted Renner. “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.

16 HOURS AGO