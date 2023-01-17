Taylor Swift is roasted and toasted on a Pop-Tart

Taylor Swift is often the toast of the town. Now the pop princess can be literally toasted on a Pop-Tart thanks to Missouri-based artist Eboni Feaster, aka Ebbi The Creator on TikTok and Instagram. See how he turns the popular breakfast pastry into his tiny canvas to create celebrity portraits of Swift, Lizzo, Drake and more.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ girlfriend, Yung Miami, just shared a wee bit of TMI.
The 28-year-old City Girls rapper — whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee — admitted on her REVOLT talk show, “Caresha Please,” that she enjoys a “golden shower.”
“It say take a shot if you like golden showers — I do,” she shared while playing a drinking game with her guest, the rapper Trina.
“It’s fun. You know when you’re drunk … you can pee on me in the shower … it just depends on how the night flowing,” she added.
The Post has contacted representatives for Yung Miami and Diddy for comment....
He must be over the moon!
Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by marrying his longtime girlfriend Anca Faur, 63.
Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the Moon after Neil Armstrong, shared the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that the lovebirds got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif.
“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” the NASA legend tweeted.
“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private...
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
Rise ‘n shine… Kylie Jenner has finally revealed how to pronounce her son’s name.
After months of anticipation, Jenner shared on Instagram this week that she and Travis Scott have named their son “Aire.” She also showed snaps of the 11-month-old’s face for the first time.
However, Jenner cleared up some confusion on how to pronounce her son’s name, after a fan account on Instagram, @kyliesnapchat, wondered if it was pronounced “air” or “airey.”
“AIR ❤️,” she wrote in response to the post.
A source claimed to People that the name means “Lion of God.”
Shortly after Jenner’s son was born last February, the reality...
It was a Baldwin and switch.
Hilaria Baldwin appeared ready to speak Friday morning on the charges her husband, Alec Baldwin, faces for his part in the fatal “Rust” shooting — but instead, slyly lured reporters away from their home so the embattled star could slip away.
Hilaria emerged from their Greenwich Village home with their newborn and told the crowd of reporters outside that she had a statement, and to gather around her because she was “only going to say this once.”
As she spoke, Alec made a quick escape. The actor slipped out of a side door and...
Evans is America’s jokester.
Chris Evans asked Sunday if anyone has checked on the snowplow that “ran over” Jeremy Renner earlier this month.
“That’s one tough mf’er,” wrote Evans, 41, on Twitter. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???”
The cheeky comment came after the 52-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in a bed undergoing physical therapy.
“Sending so much love,” finished the “Avengers” actor with a red heart emoji.
Renner responded to the comment in his usual wit.
“Love you brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” the “Hawkeye” star tweeted.
Renner was helping a stranded motorist when the snowplow ran over his leg causing a severe loss of blood and leaving the actor in critical condition.
The actor later shared a photo of himself bruised and battered from his hospital bed, revealing he had suffered 30 broken bones The actor was released from the hospital last week.
“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness,” tweeted Renner.
“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.
An Australian Open fan has been caught on film doing what can only be described as a criminal act.
Sitting high in the stands as the action unfolded on the court below, a user snapped the individual with a hot dog in hand.
But it’s what unfolds next that truly baffles the mind.
First off, there’s not a skerrick of sauce to be found anywhere on the hot dog. That’s crime number one.
Secondly, the tennis fan instead of biting into the unsauced hot dog and bun, uses her hands and snaps off a tiny bite sized portion. That’s crime number two.
To be honest...
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.
Comments / 0