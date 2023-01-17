Read full article on original website
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
TechCrunch
India blocks YouTube videos and Twitter posts on BBC Modi documentary
India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the directions “for blocking multiple YouTube videos” and “over 50 tweets” linked to the videos of the first episode of the BBC documentary, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the ministry, said Saturday. The ministry issued the directions under...
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
TechCrunch
Twitter is now accepting Community Notes contributions from four more countries
Community Notes aims to allow users to add more context to tweets through links and reports. The program has been widely used to debunk or correct claims made in popular tweets. Twitter introduced the social fact-checking program last year in the US under “Birdwatch”. In September, Twitter started adding more...
TechCrunch
Alphabet makes cuts, Twitter bans third-party clients, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down
Before we get down to business, a friendly reminder that TechCrunch Early Stage 2023 is on April 20 in Boston. It’s a one-day summit for founders who are in the first stages of growing their companies, who have built a product but don’t know how to monetize, and who have an idea but aren’t sure where to find the resources to turn it into a viable business. At Early Stage, experts will share advice on protecting intellectual property, structuring cap tables, developing target customer personas and more. You won’t want to miss it.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches freight service Air in India
The retailer has partnered with the Bengaluru-based cargo airline Quikjet to launch its maiden air freight service in the country, which it said will enable the firm to speed up its delivery. Amazon, which is utilizing the Boeing 737-800 for the service, said it will initially use Amazon Air to deliver goods in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. An Amazon executive described the launch of Amazon Air as a “huge step forward for the aviation industry” without explaining how.
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
4 questions to ask when evaluating AI prototypes for bias
As a result, many companies are falling behind in building ethical, privacy-first tools. Nearly 80% of data scientists in the U.S. are male and 66% are white, which shows an inherent lack of diversity and demographic representation in the development of automated decision-making tools, often leading to skewed data results.
TechCrunch
4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups
In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
TechCrunch
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
After announcing that it would close up shop in 2017, Microsoft intervened and the company came under the tech giant’s wing. Now, Microsoft is sunsetting AltspaceVR’s virtual reality platform, a web of immersive social spaces that invited people to hang out with friends or colleagues as 3D avatars.
TechCrunch
Debunking the myths of why venture investors don’t fund diverse startups
The excuses used to justify these sobriquets are equally scattered. Women received just 1.9% of all venture capital funds last year because they are only building beauty and wellness companies; there is a lack of a proven track record; it’s too early, they are too risky, and there is a pipeline problem. Maybe she’ll get married, have a family, and leave the business behind.
TechCrunch
Protect me from what I want
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Buy now, pay later is an alluring option for consumers, perhaps even more so in a recession. But...
TechCrunch
Microsoft joined the layoff parade. Did it really have to?
Like these other companies, Microsoft is facing a shifting economic landscape and making adjustments to a workforce that was pumped up after the early days of the pandemic. Each of these companies added tens of thousands of employees to the payroll, and with the current economic uncertainty, they decided to dial it back (or at least use it as an excuse to cut costs).
TechCrunch
Zeekr goes on a hiring spree, Tesla kicks off a price war and Hesai files for an IPO
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Before I jump into our regular news roundup, I wanted to bring your attention to Zeekr, the premium electric car brand owned by China’s Geely Holdings. You might recall that about a month ago, Zeekr filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the United States. Zeekr, which will spin out of Geely, reportedly aims to raise more than $1 billion and is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion, according to initial reports by Reuters.
TechCrunch
A hack at ODIN Intelligence exposes a huge trove of police raid files
The group behind the breach said in message left on ODIN’s website that it hacked the company after its founder and chief executive Erik McCauley dismissed a report by Wired, which discovered the company’s flagship app SweepWizard, used by police to coordinate and plan multi-agency raids, was insecure and spilling sensitive data about upcoming police operations to the open web.
TechCrunch
Canada wants to support commercial space launches
The plan is for Canada to host commercial launch activities starting essentially immediately on a “case-by-case basis,” using the existing regulatory framework to govern how, where and when those launches take place. That ad hoc method is expected to last approximately three years, with the intent being that Transport Canada will spend that time working with other relevant federal agencies and regulators to create a framework specific to modern space launch activities within the country.
