ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What to know about the Tesla civil suit against Elon Musk

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0beL_0kHb44vV00

Jury selection in a civil trial against Elon Musk will begin Tuesday in San Francisco, after the Tesla CEO in 2018 misleadingly suggested via tweet that a $72 billion buyout was on the horizon. That online missive later landed the billionaire in hot water with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who alleged Musk knew such a deal wasn't poised to materialize.

Musk and Tesla were each fined $20 million following an SEC investigation into the matter; Musk was also required to give up his seat as company chair for at least three years, NPR reports. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

But investors who owned Tesla stock during the period Aug. 7-17, 2018, later filed a class-action lawsuit against the billionaire, alleging he caused them financial harm with his tweets beginning Aug. 7. Per shareholders, the electric car company's stock prices "swung by roughly $14 billion" during the 10-day period addressed by the lawsuit, NPR summarizes. The judge in the case previously ruled that Musk's tweets were reckless and false — meaning the jury must now decide whether Musk knew they were misleading and if they caused material harm to investors. His defense team has argued that their client was, in fact, planning to take Tesla private, even if his claims about the deal were ultimately inaccurate.

Still, Musk's lawyers will face "an uphill battle" in the trial, especially considering the judge's prior verdict regarding the tweets, securities law professor Jill Fisch told The Wall Street Journal .

Depending on the outcome, Musk stands to suffer yet another significant financial blow, added law professor Adam Pritchard, speaking with Bloomberg . "Elon enjoys a good fight," Pritchard said. "He has a lot of money, and is apparently willing to take substantial risks with that money."

The proceedings will also likely shed light on "Musk's management style, given the witness list includes some of Tesla's current and former top executives and board members," like James Murdoch, son of media giant Rupert Murdoch, The Associated Pres s writes.

Musk is expected to appear on the stand "as early as Wednesday," the Journal writes, and the trial is expected to last about three weeks, per The Guardian .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

Is the economy headed for a 'soft landing'?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: "Predictions of a 'soft landing'" for the economy are "proliferating," said Paul Krugman in The New York Times — and they are starting to appear justified. The latest consumer prices report, showing inflation down to 6.5 percent from 9 percent in June, was "really good news. I mean, really, really good news." I was too optimistic about inflation, and some of my arguments last year that the jump in prices was a "transitory" result of the pandemic "aged poorly." The "inflation pessimists" are probably overshooting the mark, making...
The Week

The trouble with 'buy now, pay later'

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web: A deal to regret at JPMorgan JPMorgan Chase's purchase of Frank, a college financial-aid business, went sour fast, said Melissa Korn and David Benoit in The Wall Street Journal. The bank bought Frank for $175 million in 2021 after a pitch from Frank founder Charlie Javice. Frank "offered a tool to simplify federal financial-aid forms"; Javice claimed it had 4.25 million users, but when JPMorgan sent out marketing emails to Frank's customers, 70 percent bounced back. JPMorgan says Frank had fewer than 300,000 real users, and...
The Week

T-Mobile data breach compromised 37 million users' information

Wireless carrier T-Mobile revealed Friday that 37 million users' data was stolen in a breach in November. In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed that the breach was discovered in early January, but "the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time." The stolen data includes customer names, account numbers, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, birthdays, and service information, CNN writes. T-Mobile has said that no social security numbers, credit card information, government ID numbers, passwords, PINs, or other financial details were stolen in the breach. Since 2018, the company has had eight data hacks, reports The...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy