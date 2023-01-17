iHeartCountry Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed: See The Star-Studded List

The iHeartCountry Festival is making a big return in 2023, bringing some of country music’s hottest artists together in one all-star lineup — and you won’t want to miss it.

Performing artists at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival include Luke Bryan , Kane Brown , Sam Hunt , Elle King , Parker McCollum , Justin Moore , Jordan Davis , Mitchell Tenpenny , special guest Bailey Zimmerman , and more, and it's all hosted once again by Bobby Bones . Every artist included in the star-studded festival has recently released highly-anticipated singles and/or albums in recent months (or they will release new music by the time they hit the festival stage this spring), adding new music to a long list of previously-released fan-favorite anthems.

To learn more about the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival lineup, check out some unique facts about them here:

Fire trucks unexpectedly arrived on the set of Kane Brown’s music video when he filmed “One Mississippi.” Brown and his team worked with “amazing pyro technicians on set who have worked with huge live shows creating pyro moments — including AC/DC!” The blaze on the set was so big that a fire truck arrived “to check in on us.” Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have matching tattoos. The adorable “Thank God” singers previously showed off the new ink they got in honor of their youngest daughter, Kodi Jane, who was a newborn at the time. Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kodi Jane after keeping the pregnancy under wraps, until they announced their daughter’s arrival. Kodi Jane joins big sister Kingsley Rose, who is 3 years old. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, welcomed their first child in 2022. The “23” singer announced during a performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium that his daughter had been born “a couple of weeks” prior. He said in a sweet message to his fans at that time: “I think being out here in the music business and being out on the road has sort of hardened my heart…But it’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks…” Photo: Getty Images

Sam Hunt and his family had a Fourth of July tradition, driving 10-15 minutes to the Georgia-Alabama line to get “a bundle of fireworks” and set them off while eating a sweet homemade treat. Hunt credited his grandpa with starting the tradition: “He’d have his torch out there at the end of the driveway and we’d all eat homemade ice cream and put down towels on the driveway and he’d shoot off fireworks for 30-45 minutes. Such a good time.” Photo: Getty Images

Justin Moore recently released a smoldering duet with “My Bar” artist Priscilla Block, and he admitted that he “hated” the song when he first heard the title — but not for the reason you’d think. Moore remembered that when he first heard the name of the heartbreak anthem, “I thought, ‘I hate this song, cause I like the title and I didn’t write it. And I’m only puttin’ songs I wrote on this album.’ And then I heard the song and said, ‘Well, crap. I gotta cut that.’” Photo: Getty Images

Justin Moore spent years tricking his kids into thinking he was allergic to cats so they wouldn’t keep asking for one; however, he ultimately caved and surprised the kids with two kittens to reward them for working hard in school and practicing softball. Moore introduced the cats, as well as a new puppy, on social media when the family added to their household. Photo: Getty Images

Parker McCollum tied the knot with his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Texas. The “To Be Loved By You” singer previously said in an interview that he “couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me. …There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision.” Photo: Getty Images

Parker McCollum earned the Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year award in 2022, and he was surprised with the news by a fellow superstar Texan: Miranda Lambert. McCollum agreed to a video call under the guise that he was conducting a “last minute” interview ahead of the awards show, and Lambert switched gears. He said at the time: “This one’s for Texas, no doubt. That is wild.” Photo: Getty Images

Jordan Davis scored a smash-hit song, teaming up with Luke Bryan to release “Buy Dirt.” Davis previously explained to iHeartCountry that the inspiration for the award-winning song stemmed from three things that are most important to the Louisiana-born singer: “…that song was about my faith, about my family and about my friends.” Photo: Getty Images

Jordan Davis once teamed up with two other country artists — his “Midnight Crisis” duet partner, Danielle Bradbery, and Bell Bottom Country artist Lainey Wilson — to prank Luke Combs on stage. Davis shared that the trio teamed up to provide an unforgettable moment to the final show on Combs’ 2022 tour. They added their own choreography to Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone,” and shared a video on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images

It might be hard to pinpoint a favorite Mitchell Tenpenny song (most recently, he released his 20-track, “farm emo” album This Is The Heavy, including “Good Place,” “Always Something with You,” “We Got History,” “Truth About You” and more). Many fans, however, will undoubtedly appreciate one of Tenpenny’s first-ever singles, “Drunk Me.” When the former iHeartCountry On The Verge artist shared the story behind the heartbreak anthem, he shared that he knew he wanted to pursue a music career when a song he wrote made his mom cry: “To see that emotion from her was awesome.” Photo: Getty Images

Mitchell Tenpenny recently tied the knot with Meghan Patrick in a stunning ceremony. The couple got engaged the previous year at the same Nashville bar where they met, Loser’s Bar & Grill. The proposal was such an emotional moment that prepared speeches fell to the wayside, and all Patrick could say was “yes” (Tenpenny shared the heartwarming moment on TikTok). Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan’s proposal to his wife, Caroline, involved a blindfold. Caroline previously shared the story on an episode of BobbyCast, telling Bobby Bones once she was blindfolded, Luke “walked me up these steps. He took (the blindfold) off, and he was on one knee.” The couple tied the knot in 2006. Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan once “stole” a baby while performing onstage. The “Country On” artist shared an adorable, hilarious clip on Instagram over the summer. During one of the shows in his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre, Bryan held a fan’s baby while performing “All My Friends Say.” He said, as he reunited the mother and child, that it's been such a party that, “at some point, I got a baby. …Sorry I stole your baby!” Photo: Getty Images

Elle King is on the mend after enduring a “very intense” fall that left her with a concussion and amnesia. King slipped down the stairs as she was making a bottle in the middle of the night for her son, Lucky Levi Tooker, born in September 2021. She recently spoke about her ongoing recovery in an interview, and said she “can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better.” Photo: Getty Images

As Elle King announced that she would release her new album in January 2023, she revealed the wild story that inspired her to name the project Come Get Your Wife. She was winning a game of pool when, “this person shouts — not at me, but over me — to my partner, ‘come get your wife!’” King added on Instagram: “And I’m not even married! Lol. Thanks for the album title, babe.” Photo: Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman is one of several artists to join the lineup of Morgan Wallen’s massive world tour in 2023. Wallen previously promised that he’s “got a lot in store for y’all” in 2023, including the tour and new music. Other artists announced in the lineup include HARDY, Parker McCollum and ERNEST. Photo: Instagram: @bailey.zimmerman