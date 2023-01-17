ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Teases Fans With New Instagram Post Amid Album Rumors

By Lavender Alexandria
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

For the second time in just the last week, Cardi B is getting headlines for her presence on Instagram. Last night the 'I Like It' rapper posted a series of photos with a caption directing fans to check out her story. The whole post served as promo for Cardi's upcoming appearance on The Jason Lee Show a new podcast covering Hollywood and celebrity culture. Appropriately, the comments of the post are littered with fellow celebs like Latto and Selena Gomez .

In the teaser for the new episode, the show promises intimate an intimate discussion with Cardi on a number of topics, including the recent passing of Migos' member Takeoff and the drama-filled song 'Messy' he released with Quavo on the pair's recent joint album. The post itself includes a number of behind-the-scenes pictures of Cardi and promotional material for the podcast itself.

The post comes just a few days after attentive Cardi fans noticed she followed a new Instagram account called @albumcb2. When the account reposted a picture of Cardi in the studio fans became convinced it was a legitimate tease for an upcoming album from Cardi, her first in five years. While Cardi doesn't appear to confirm any more details on her forthcoming album anywhere in the podcast, fans are still staying watchful for any new information.

