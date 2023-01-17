Dierks Bentley Marks The End Of An Era For An Iconic Nashville Venue

Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley paid tribute to a historic Nashville venue that closed earlier this year. The hit-making country artist reflected on his performances at the iconic Exit/In, in the early days of his career.

“My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena,” Bentley said, per his record label. “I opened for Asleep at the Wheel before I had a record deal or anything. A manager was supposed to come watch me play, but they didn’t show up. I had a few too many Busch Lights and passed out under a bench. The last thing I remember hearing was Ray Benson ’s booming voice. I woke up around 4:00am and realized I was all alone! It was bittersweet to be in there during the last days of December as they were closing it down. I felt honored to take a shot with the guys and toast to the history there and turn the lights off.”

Bentley remembered playing at Exit/In two decades ago , and performed at the famous venue one last time before the venue closed its doors for good in December 2022. He paid tribute to the end of an era with the new performance video for “Same Ol’ Me,” one of 14 tracks on his highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold , his first full-length project since The Mountain in 2018. “Same Ol’ Me” joins other previously-released tracks, including “Gold” and “High Note,” featuring Billy Strings , Charlie Worsham , Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin and guitar star Bryan Sutton .

See the full Gravel & Gold track list below, and watch Bentley’s “Same Ol’ Me” performance video at Exit/In here:

1. "Same Ol’ Me”

2. "Sun Sets In Colorado”

3. "Heartbreak Drinking Tour"

4. "Something Real"

5. “Still”

6. "Beer At My Funeral”

7. "Cowboy Boots" (Featuring Ashley McBryde )

8. “Gold”

9. "Walking Each Other Home”

10. "Roll On”

11. "All The Right Places”

12. "Ain’t All Bad”

13. "Old Pickup”

14. "High Note" (Featuring Billy Strings )