Cowboys' Victory Rewards: Chains, Bats, Grins, Blood ... New Kicker?

By Richie Whitt
 3 days ago

While reveling in the playoff win over Tampa Bay, owner Jerry Jones isn't ruling out major changes to the Cowboys' kicking situation.

To the victors - especially those that endured a 30-year wait - go the spoils. In the case of the Dallas Cowboys, those rewards include:

A gaudy necklace . Black bats. Grins. Blood. And ... a new kicker ?

In the wake of Monday night's playoff pummeling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday morning was expectedly giddy but also deservedly uneasy.

Said Jones during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, " I can't wipe this grin off my face ."

The only troubling aspect of the 31-14 domination was kicker Brett Maher, who became the first player in NFL history to miss four extra points in a game. While expressing confidence in Maher's body of work and as his kicker entering Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game at San Francisco, Jones also left the door open for a couple of options including signing another kicker during the week, having multiple kickers on the game-day roster and even eschewing field goals and extra points.

Asked if he thought Maher's case of the yips might influence coach Mike McCarthy into a more aggressive strategy on fourth down and after touchdowns, Jones said "Yes. Yes I do."

The owner also didn't rule out having two kickers active for the game at Levi's Stadium.

"This is a classic case at looking at what (Maher)'s done for this team all year, just not Monday night," Jones said. "So let's not get out over our skis. But we'll look at it. We can't afford a big setback going into this game and the rest of the tournament with shakiness at kicker."

Asked if the Cowboys could suit up two kickers in San Francisco, Jones said "it's doable."

The kicking consternation, however, barely dented Jones' enthusiasm at a historic performance that allowed his team to both finally beat Brady and win a playoff game on the road for the first time since 1993.

While McCarthy donned a large "Victory Chain" in the jubilant post-game locker room, Jones also reveled in the experience. He revealed that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn motivated his team before the game by placing small black bats in players' lockers and even on the owner's desk.

"He told us to bring the wood," Jones said.

And in the waning moments of the game at Raymond James Stadium, the owner embraced a hunting analogy from Hall-of-Fame receiver Michael Irvin. When hunting dogs properly catch their prey, owners often reward them by rubbing their noses in the blood.

Said Jones, "That blood really enhances their instincts going forward. That's exactly the way the Cowboys will take this victory in Tampa."

DALLAS, TX
