Positive Vibes Surround Penguins Throughout Monday

The Pittsburgh Penguins received plenty of good news to start the week.

It has been a rough few weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins coming out of the Christmas break. Not only had the Penguins lost seven of their first nine games out of break, but they were missing key players on the back end and in the net.

Fortunately for the Penguins, Monday provided a breath of fresh air from the beginning of the morning skate all the way through until Jake Guentzel scored the game-winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks.

The day started with plenty of positive injury news at the morning skate. Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling rejoined the team for the skate in white non-contact jerseys. Petry, the Penguins key offseason acquisition, has been absent since suffering an upper-body injury on December 10th against the Buffalo Sabres.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan also provided updates on injured goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Kris Letang , who has been away from the team due to the passing of his father earlier this month.

Pittsburgh parlayed the positive injury news into a victory on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena . While some of the same issues from their recent struggles hampered them in that game, the Penguins recovered and earned two important points in the standings.

