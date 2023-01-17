Texans Head Coaching Search: Sean Payton Reveals Trade Compensation

As a highly sought-after candidate for the Houston Texans, Sean Payton opens up about a potential trade with the New Orleans Saints.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed their first interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton on Monday. Payton, who is still under contract with the Saints, was the fourth candidate to meet with the Texans about their head coaching vacancy.

If the Texans decide to make Payton their sixth coach in franchise history, Houston will have to give up assets to land the veteran coach. But according to Payton during his guest appearance on The Herd with Collin Cowherd , a potential trade packet to obtain his services does not have to include draft assets for this year's NFL Draft.

"Mickey Loomis [Saints GM] and I have talked already, and I think the compensation would include a mid-to-late first-round pick," Payton said. "Each team has different ammo and different pick situation — it could be a future one."

A former head coach who has accumulated 10 winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship in 15 years, Payton is the best candidate available for the Texans.

Not only has Payton established himself as one of the top coaches in the league for nearly two decades. But he has a track record of helping a disarranged franchise find success.

And with the Texans in a position to draft top quarterback prospect Bryce Young, Payton will know how to maximize his potential despite his small physique.

"I think I know the ownership group, we practiced against the Texans in New Orleans about four or five different times," Payton said. "They have really good draft capital...growth potential immediately."

Payton spent all but one season playing with an undersized quarterback in Drew Brees, who finished his career as one of the top players at his position in league history.

Houston has also interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was the first to interview. The Texans followed Johnson's interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive and offensive coordinators Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen.

