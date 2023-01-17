NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Related
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is shown on the sideline before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) rushes the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against the New York Giants in the second quarter during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during the first half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes feeling no pain: 'I'll be good to go'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes overcame more than the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. With a chance at advancing to the AFC Championship game at stake, Mahomes returned to start the second half after exiting Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars due to a right ankle injury. The Chiefs announced with about six minutes left in the first half that Mahomes was questionable to return. It...
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short pass and being tackled by San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward at the 49ers 18-yard line with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Pollard's leg got trapped under the weight of Ward's body. ...
Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain
An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills. The third-seeded Bengals and second-seeded Bills meet on Sunday in Buffalo. "It...
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury
The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
