ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

By Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEI1E_0kHb3KiP00

Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes feeling no pain: 'I'll be good to go'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes overcame more than the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. With a chance at advancing to the AFC Championship game at stake, Mahomes returned to start the second half after exiting Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars due to a right ankle injury. The Chiefs announced with about six minutes left in the first half that Mahomes was questionable to return. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short pass and being tackled by San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward at the 49ers 18-yard line with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Pollard's leg got trapped under the weight of Ward's body. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills. The third-seeded Bengals and second-seeded Bills meet on Sunday in Buffalo. "It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

472
Followers
4K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy