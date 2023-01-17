ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

NFL Mock Draft: Red Raiders DE Taken Top 10?

By Timm Hamm
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8SmG_0kHb34g200

With the NFL regular season in the rear view mirror and the draft order somewhat set, it's time for mock draft season.

The Red Raiders have had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in coach Joey McGuire's first season at the helm, posting a 7-5 overall record and going 5-4 in the Big 12.

A big part of that success was thanks to edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who was arguably the Red Raiders' best player the last couple of seasons.

Wilson declared for April's NFL Draft back in November, and many draft experts think he might go in the top 10.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their latest mock draft and has Wilson being taken at No. 9 overall by the Atlanta Falcons:

8. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH

Wilson is just what the doctor ordered for the Falcons' defensive line. He’s the kind of edge-setter that their defense has been missing for some time. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has a wingspan over 7 feet long and uses that length to consistently win the first-contact battle against offensive tackles. He racked up a career-high 50 pressures this past season.

On the heels of a stellar 2022 season , Wilson hopes to make a splash with an NFL team right out of the gate. Wilson registered 61 tackles (36 solo) last season, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

