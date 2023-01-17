Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
AMEA Power to build first solar independent power project in Ivory Coast
Middle Eastern renewable energy company AMEA Power has signed an agreement with the Ivory Coast government for a solar PV project. Located in the city of Bondoukou in northeastern Ivory Coast, the project will be the first solar independent power project in the country. Adopting a build-own-operate and transfer model, the project, requiring a US$60 million investment, will be fully developed by AMEA Power and generate more than 85GWh of clean energy a year.
ieefa.org
JSW Renew Energy gets go-ahead to build two large-scale battery storage projects in India
JSW Renew Energy Five has been given the official notice to go ahead with two large-scale battery storage projects it was awarded in a tender by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Government-owned SECI launched the pilot tender last April, seeking bidders for the delivery of two equally sized...
ieefa.org
U.S. Energy Information Association says renewable generation growth will cut coal, gas market in coming years
The rapid expansion of renewables in the US electricity generation mix, driven by declining construction costs and favorable tax credits, will reduce coal-fired and natural gas-fired generation over the next two years, according to the US Energy Information Association. Wind and solar will account for 16% of total generation in...
ieefa.org
Enel Green Power gets approval for first solar and battery hybrid project in Australia
Italian energy giant Enel Green Power says it has received connection approval for what it is describing as the “very first” solar and battery hybrid project in Australia. The approval was granted for an unidentified 96MW solar farm and a 20MW battery in the central west of NSW, in the middle of the newly declared Central West Orana renewable energy zone.
ieefa.org
Emirates Water in Abu Dhabi issues request for proposals for 1.5 gigawatts of solar capacity
Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to 19 companies and consortiums to develop a new solar PV project in Abu Dhabi with a power generation capacity of 1.5GW. Located in the Ajban area, the plant is expected to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar capacity...
ieefa.org
Korea Electric divesting interests in pair of Philippine coal projects
Korea Electric Power Corp., a South Korean state-owned energy generation group, said Wednesday it is in the second round of the sale process for its interest in a coal-fired power plant in Cebu and stake in local firm SPC Power Corp. KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc. owns a 60-percent stake in...
ieefa.org
Sungrow signs distribution deal to supply inverters to growing solar market in Brazil
Inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed a 500MW distribution partnership with Brazilian supplier SOL+ Distribuidora to supply its inverters in the Brazilian market. With the newly signed partnership, SOL+ will distribute the Chinese manufacturers’ entire inverter portfolio for the micro- and mini-distributed generation solar projects. The company expects to extend...
ieefa.org
World’s largest solar manufacturing base planned for northwest China
Top clean energy equipment manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology Co. is planning to invest 45.2 billion yuan ($6.7 billion) to build the world’s largest solar manufacturing base. The company signed a letter of intent with local governments in China’s Shaanxi province for an expansion project that would allow it...
ieefa.org
Germany unveils blueprint for installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030
Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has published the final version of its offshore wind area development plan, designating where future offshore wind farms will be based. It determines how and when these areas are to be put out to tender, when the wind farms are to be...
ieefa.org
Ethiopia inks deal with Masdar for 500-megawatt solar project
United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar and Ethiopia have signed an agreement for the joint development of a solar project with a capacity of 500 megawatts, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Wednesday. The move could potentially allow Ethiopia to significantly expand its energy capacity and also diversify its energy...
ieefa.org
PNE and Eolus to develop 1-gigawatt offshore wind project off Latvia
PNE and Eolus have formed a joint venture to develop a 1GW offshore wind project off Latvia. The Kurzéme offshore wind project has a planned commercial operation start before 2030. PNE has acquired 50% of the shares in the project company SIA Kurzéme Offshore, making it a 50:50 JV...
ieefa.org
Masdar to build up to 2,000 megawatts of solar capacity in Zambia
Zambia's state-owned power utility Zesco has signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates' renewable energy company Masdar to develop solar projects worth $2 billion, the southern African country's President Hakainde Hichilema said on Tuesday. The two companies will form a joint venture to facilitate investment in Zambia's renewable energy,...
ieefa.org
Ørsted plans 471-megawatt Texas solar project, biodiversity initiative
Danish renewables developer Ørsted has unveiled plans to build a 471MW solar project in Lamar County, Texas, which the company says will be the largest solar PV installation in its portfolio to date. Ørsted reached final investment decision on the project, with construction scheduled to begin later this month...
ieefa.org
European Union unveils suite of green deal incentives
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
ieefa.org
India’s renewable energy sector ripe for global and domestic investments
Upcoming Union Budget offers the Indian government an opportunity to introduce reforms and streamline policies to attract investors. Renewable energy companies are getting ready to ride the next wave of sectoral reforms to accelerate India’s growth as a sustainable energy economy. Along with developments in the generation, distribution, and...
ieefa.org
Emerging Investment Opportunities in India’s Clean Energy Sector
New business models, value-added products and services, such as Energy-as-a-Service and corporate decarbonisation solutions, are evolving rapidly in the renewable energy sector. Investment opportunities also exists in battery energy storage systems (BESS), offshore wind and green hydrogen. The government's push for solar-wind hybrid projects offers investors another avenue to enter...
ieefa.org
Wood Mackenzie says U.S. renewable investment to top $110 billion annually by 2031
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), flagship legislation focused on accelerating decarbonisation in the US, will boost annual investment in renewables from $64bn (€59bn) in 2022 to nearly $114bn by 2031, according to Wood Mackenzie. The market analyst’s latest report, “Boom time: what the Inflation Reduction Act (Act) means for...
ieefa.org
Six largest U.S. banks have until end of July to report climate risks
The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations, according to details of a pilot program the Federal Reserve unveiled Tuesday. Under the review, the institutions are to show the anticipated impact that events...
LG Chem acquires U.S. cancer drug maker AVEO
South Korean chemical giant LG Chem announced the acquisition of U.S. pharmaceutical firm AVEO Oncology.
Comments / 0