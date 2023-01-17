Undeclared 84mm ‘anti-tank’ weapon found in checked luggage

TSA officers found a weapon Monday at San Antonio International Airport, but it wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill gun. Instead, it was an 84mm weapon, possibly a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle, KXAS reported.

A Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle is a portable anti-tank weapon that was first produced in 1946.

The weapon was in checked luggage, which is permitted, according to TSA regulations, but it was not declared, WOAI reported.

TSA shared a photo of the weapon on social media:

It is legal to own the weapon in Texas, but it has to be registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the owner must pass extensive background checks, KENS reported.

Weapons are allowed to be checked on flights, but they must be unloaded and stored in a hard-sided case. The owner of a firearm is required declare it to the airline, according to the TSA.

“It’s really alarming for anyone who wants to travel with that kind of weapon to not follow the rules that are set,” TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said. “They’re not difficult. They’re not a secret.”

The weapon may have been a replica or an inert display gun, but Mancha said the owner still should have told the TSA or airline about the device before checking it. Passengers are not allowed to fly with something that resembles an explosive, KENS reported.

The TSA did not identify the owner of the device or whether that person faces legal repercussions, WOAI reported.

For more on traveling with firearms, visit the TSA’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group