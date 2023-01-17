ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Over 350 acres of land on Molokaʻi returned to Native Hawaiians

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plans to transform hundreds of acres of its revenue-generating lands on Molokaʻi into potential homestead lots for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries. DHHL has leased the property in Hoʻolehua to various federal agencies since the 1960s. The most recent lease with the U.S. Air Force...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
kauainownews.com

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military

In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park

A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
