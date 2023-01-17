Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
mauinow.com
Indigenous knowledge and cutting-edge data aim to help revitalize Hawaiian fishponds
Three local organizations: Purple Maiʻa Foundation, Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo, and Hohonu, Inc., are launching the Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project that will help up to 30 Hawaiian Fishpond restoration groups across the state. The project engages local communities in the design process, and will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
hawaiipublicradio.org
Over 350 acres of land on Molokaʻi returned to Native Hawaiians
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plans to transform hundreds of acres of its revenue-generating lands on Molokaʻi into potential homestead lots for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries. DHHL has leased the property in Hoʻolehua to various federal agencies since the 1960s. The most recent lease with the U.S. Air Force...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Now that we have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
California’s extreme weather impacts Hawaii’s imports
The rain has been non-stop for the Golden State; and even from thousands of miles away, Hawaii vendors are concerned as some fresh produce become harder to find, coupled with shipment delays.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Ikaika Anderson, Green's pick to lead DHHL, on fulfilling $600M spending plan
The Hawaiian Homes Commission is hoping for an extension to spend the $600 million that the state Legislature set aside for the agency in 2022. Newly appointed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson said Wednesday he will work diligently with the existing timeline. But if an extension were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
KITV.com
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go, organizers said Thursday. The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman. Clyde Aikau — the organizer of the contest and brother of Eddie Aikau —...
kauainownews.com
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military
In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero
Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. 'The Splendid Table' shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Francis Lam's podcast, "The Splendid Table" is hosting an event featuring Hawaii chefs to...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park
A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
Free popcorn refills at Consolidated Theatres
Jan. 19 is observed as National Popcorn Day and Hawaii theatres are participating with a sweet deal.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
Miss Hawaii USA Pageant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Watch as a new Miss Hawaii USA is crowned. Who will it be?
Comments / 0