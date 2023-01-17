ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi and QB coach Shane Day after playoff collapse

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SX9Kg_0kHb1FNC00

Well, the Los Angeles Chargers didn't fire head coach Brandon Staley. But they did move on from two key members of the team's offensive staff. The team announced it parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day just days after the Chargers' epic wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This was the most likely outcome if the Chargers decided against moving on from Staley. Despite making the playoffs, the Chargers' offense somehow got worse during Lombardi's second year with the team. Justin Herbert's production also declined – his yards per attempt, yards per completion and yards per game all dropped during his second year. Now, some of that could be because of a rib injury Herbert suffered earlier in the year or the various injuries to the Chargers' offensive line and receiving corps, but nothing could be remedied after the Chargers were outscored 31-3 in the second half to fall to the Jaguars.

Many might be surprised that Staley wasn't fired alongside his offensive staff after a season of questionable decisions – none greater than Staley's decision to keep his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game that ended with receiver Mike Williams suffering a back injury that kept him out of the wild-card game. But perhaps the words of Herbert and other Chargers locker room leaders who vouched for their coach following the loss. Or the Chargers' defense allowing just 11 points per game during a four-game winning streak that ended with Los Angeles making the playoffs for the first time in Staley's career and for the first time since 2018.

In any event, Staley will stick around for at least another season, while the Chargers will begin its search for a new offensive coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Action News Jax

Chiefs beat Jaguars to make AFC title game, but Patrick Mahomes' ankle is a big concern

The Kansas City Chiefs won a divisional round playoff game. They are going back to the AFC championship game. There won't be a lot of celebration. Part of the reason is the Chiefs are used to advancing to the NFL's final four. It's their fifth straight trip to the AFC championship game. But mostly it's because all anyone in Kansas City will be talking about for eight days is Patrick Mahomes' ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Chad Henne goes in for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans chant his name after 98-yard TD drive

Chad Henne probably didn't expect to have his name called, or chanted out by Arrowhead Stadium fans, on Saturday afternoon. Henne was suddenly put in a divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Patrick Mahomes was hurt and had to go back to the locker room. Even worse, a Jaguars punt put the Kansas City Chiefs at their own 2-yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

Bills began season with Super Bowl dreams, end it with crushing upset loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills had a good season. They went 13-3. They won their third straight AFC East championship and a playoff game. It doesn't matter. Not even a little bit. This was the season that everything lined up for the Bills to finally win a Super Bowl. They were favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season. And they didn't even make the NFL's final four.
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

'Better send those refunds' — Joe Burrow's grip on AFC remains firm and he's not ready to bow to Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow is the soul-snatching, dream-stealing, January-villain of the AFC. Patrick Mahomes may be better. Josh Allen is certainly stronger. Both have more commercials. Neither, however, is as unflappable or as unbeatable as the Cincinnati quarterback. At least not of late. Buffalo had him where it wanted him on Sunday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Action News Jax

NFL playoffs: How to watch Cowboys-49ers in NFC divisional battle

The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys divisional round game. (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, January 22. · Time: 6:30...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, though the All-Pro quarterback expects to play against Cincinnati in next week's AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy