Middle Eastern renewable energy company AMEA Power has signed an agreement with the Ivory Coast government for a solar PV project. Located in the city of Bondoukou in northeastern Ivory Coast, the project will be the first solar independent power project in the country. Adopting a build-own-operate and transfer model, the project, requiring a US$60 million investment, will be fully developed by AMEA Power and generate more than 85GWh of clean energy a year.

1 DAY AGO