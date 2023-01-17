MindSpring Enterprises founder Charles Brewer to deliver PC’s 2023 Vance Lecture on Business Ethics

Read full article on original website
Yanfeng set for nearly $50 million expansion
Automotive supplier Yanfeng announced this past week that it is set to invest nearly $50 million in its northern Laurens County facility. The $49.6 million investment to add production is expected to create 58 new jobs over the next five years. Yenfeng currently employs around 1,000 people at its Fountain Inn plant.
Brown, Smith unite
Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens, and Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton, were united in marriage on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Windy Hill Wedding & Event Barn in Simpsonville. The Rev. Marc Coker officiated at the 3 p.m. ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Tami Brown and the late Chris...
LaVerne Clark
age 83, of Clinton, SC, widow of Orien Vance Clark, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Langston House in Clinton, SC. She was born July 22, 1939 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late William Henry Spoone, Sr., and the late Jessie Inez Forrester Spoone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and was a founding member of Clinton-Laurens Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Planners seeking cyclists, feedback, on online Revolutionary War bicycle routes
A partnership between the Laurens County Trails Association, the LC 250th Revolutionary War Committee and the Laurens County Cycling Club is resulting in an online map of cycling trails highlighting the Revolutionary War skirmishes and battles which took place within Laurens County. The project is being funded by an American...
Sports Extra: PC women upset Upstate, 82-53
Freshman guard Aubrie Kierscht scored a game-high 18 points to tie her career best and lead Presbyterian to an 82-53 victory over USC Upstate Wednesday night at Templeton Center. The Blue Hose (8-10 overall, 4-3 Big South) snapped a two-game Big South Conference skid with the victory. PC has scored...
Deceased detention center inmate identified by coroner
An inmate who died Jan. 12 at the Laurens County Detention Center was identified Thursday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. Deputy Coroner Bill Williams identified the deceased as Gary F. Kinner, 47, of Greenville. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Kinner was discovered dead around 7:40...
