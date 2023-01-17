Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
Ethiopia inks deal with Masdar for 500-megawatt solar project
United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar and Ethiopia have signed an agreement for the joint development of a solar project with a capacity of 500 megawatts, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Wednesday. The move could potentially allow Ethiopia to significantly expand its energy capacity and also diversify its energy...
ieefa.org
AMEA Power to build first solar independent power project in Ivory Coast
Middle Eastern renewable energy company AMEA Power has signed an agreement with the Ivory Coast government for a solar PV project. Located in the city of Bondoukou in northeastern Ivory Coast, the project will be the first solar independent power project in the country. Adopting a build-own-operate and transfer model, the project, requiring a US$60 million investment, will be fully developed by AMEA Power and generate more than 85GWh of clean energy a year.
ieefa.org
Masdar to build up to 2,000 megawatts of solar capacity in Zambia
Zambia's state-owned power utility Zesco has signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates' renewable energy company Masdar to develop solar projects worth $2 billion, the southern African country's President Hakainde Hichilema said on Tuesday. The two companies will form a joint venture to facilitate investment in Zambia's renewable energy,...
ieefa.org
Korea Electric divesting interests in pair of Philippine coal projects
Korea Electric Power Corp., a South Korean state-owned energy generation group, said Wednesday it is in the second round of the sale process for its interest in a coal-fired power plant in Cebu and stake in local firm SPC Power Corp. KEPCO Philippines Holdings Inc. owns a 60-percent stake in...
ieefa.org
Jinko Power begins construction on 300-megawatt solar park in Saudi Arabia
Jinko Power Technology Co Ltd (SHA:601778) announced today that its subsidiary Al Ghazala Energy Company has closed the financing and started construction of the 300-MW Saad solar project in Saudi Arabia. Al Ghazala secured the long-term, non-recourse project financing with an unnamed consortium comprised of three regional leading lenders. Saad...
ieefa.org
JSW Renew Energy gets go-ahead to build two large-scale battery storage projects in India
JSW Renew Energy Five has been given the official notice to go ahead with two large-scale battery storage projects it was awarded in a tender by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Government-owned SECI launched the pilot tender last April, seeking bidders for the delivery of two equally sized...
ieefa.org
U.S. Energy Information Association says renewable generation growth will cut coal, gas market in coming years
The rapid expansion of renewables in the US electricity generation mix, driven by declining construction costs and favorable tax credits, will reduce coal-fired and natural gas-fired generation over the next two years, according to the US Energy Information Association. Wind and solar will account for 16% of total generation in...
ieefa.org
Enel Green Power gets approval for first solar and battery hybrid project in Australia
Italian energy giant Enel Green Power says it has received connection approval for what it is describing as the “very first” solar and battery hybrid project in Australia. The approval was granted for an unidentified 96MW solar farm and a 20MW battery in the central west of NSW, in the middle of the newly declared Central West Orana renewable energy zone.
ieefa.org
PNE and Eolus to develop 1-gigawatt offshore wind project off Latvia
PNE and Eolus have formed a joint venture to develop a 1GW offshore wind project off Latvia. The Kurzéme offshore wind project has a planned commercial operation start before 2030. PNE has acquired 50% of the shares in the project company SIA Kurzéme Offshore, making it a 50:50 JV...
ieefa.org
Sungrow signs distribution deal to supply inverters to growing solar market in Brazil
Inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed a 500MW distribution partnership with Brazilian supplier SOL+ Distribuidora to supply its inverters in the Brazilian market. With the newly signed partnership, SOL+ will distribute the Chinese manufacturers’ entire inverter portfolio for the micro- and mini-distributed generation solar projects. The company expects to extend...
ieefa.org
Rystad: New wind, solar and storage projects climbed 42% in 2022
The fossil-fuel induced energy crisis of 2022 – sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – has sparked the biggest ever jump in new construction starts for wind, solar and storage projects. According to new data released by Rystad Energy, the capacity of new construction starts jumped 42...
ieefa.org
India’s renewable energy sector ripe for global and domestic investments
Upcoming Union Budget offers the Indian government an opportunity to introduce reforms and streamline policies to attract investors. Renewable energy companies are getting ready to ride the next wave of sectoral reforms to accelerate India’s growth as a sustainable energy economy. Along with developments in the generation, distribution, and...
ieefa.org
Germany unveils blueprint for installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030
Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has published the final version of its offshore wind area development plan, designating where future offshore wind farms will be based. It determines how and when these areas are to be put out to tender, when the wind farms are to be...
ieefa.org
Emerging Investment Opportunities in India’s Clean Energy Sector
New business models, value-added products and services, such as Energy-as-a-Service and corporate decarbonisation solutions, are evolving rapidly in the renewable energy sector. Investment opportunities also exists in battery energy storage systems (BESS), offshore wind and green hydrogen. The government's push for solar-wind hybrid projects offers investors another avenue to enter...
ieefa.org
European Union unveils suite of green deal incentives
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
ieefa.org
Wood Mackenzie says U.S. renewable investment to top $110 billion annually by 2031
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), flagship legislation focused on accelerating decarbonisation in the US, will boost annual investment in renewables from $64bn (€59bn) in 2022 to nearly $114bn by 2031, according to Wood Mackenzie. The market analyst’s latest report, “Boom time: what the Inflation Reduction Act (Act) means for...
Comments / 0