40th MLK Day celebrated with breakfast, service

The Department of Music at Mississippi University for Women will host its annual “Music Days” for area high school and community college students on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. “For this year’s event, we hope to show our visitors the high quality of music education they will receive at The W, The family atmosphere of our department and the overall great vibe the W campus has to offer on a daily basis,” said Valentin Bogdan, professor of music.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO