40th MLK Day celebrated with breakfast, service

Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
‘Music Days’ invite high school, community college students to The W campus
The Department of Music at Mississippi University for Women will host its annual “Music Days” for area high school and community college students on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. “For this year’s event, we hope to show our visitors the high quality of music education they will receive at The W, The family atmosphere of our department and the overall great vibe the W campus has to offer on a daily basis,” said Valentin Bogdan, professor of music.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest
Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
Comments / 0