ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake City Reporter

Brush fire evacuates homes

Fire southeast of Lake City spread 44 acres before contained Thursday. A brush fire on the southeast side of Lake City consumed more than 40 acres Thursday afternoon before it was contained by rangers from the Florida Forest Service District Office. Sara Alvarez,…
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Live Oak woman dies from crash injuries

McALPIN – A Live Oak woman died from injuries suffered in a crash last week. A 72-year-old woman died at UF Health Shands Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, after being involved in a…
LIVE OAK, FL
Lake City Reporter

BOCC tweaking Scott’s contract

LIVE OAK — A contract for Suwannee County’s new administrator will wait for another month. The Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners requested changes be made to a proposed employment…
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Columbia County to control animal control

BOCC wants employees handling enforcement after sheriff’s office drops out. While the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is free from handling animal control, it will still likely be under county control moving forward. At Thursday’s County Commission meeting, commissioners…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Sheriff: I’m out on animal control

County Commission to review options for animal control needs at meeting. Columbia County officials are headed back to the drawing board for handling animal control. Sheriff Mark Hunter sent a letter Jan. 12 to Rocky Ford, County Commission chairman, indicating the CCSO…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy