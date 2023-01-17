ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Drake Turned Down Collaborating on an A$AP Rocky Song With Kendrick Lamar

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

New York-bred rapper A$AP Rocky rose to prominence in the early 2010s. At the time, Drake was one of the hottest rappers in the game, collaborating with artists including Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Rocky and Drake developed a friendship, and Rocky approached Drake to appear as a guest on one of his songs. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation star , however, turned down the opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7Y3C_0kHazBEy00
A$AP Rocky and Drake | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Drake and A$AP Rocky broke out at the turn of the last decade

A$AP Rocky first emerged on the hip-hop scene in 2011 with his debut mixtape Live. Love. A$AP . With songs like “Peso” and the ScHoolboy Q collab “Brand New Guy,” Rocky showed that he was undeniable talent. The following year, Drake brought Rocky on tour as the opening act on his Club Paradise Tour.

In 2013, Rocky released his debut studio album, Long. Live. A$AP Drake appeared as a featured guest alongside 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar on the hit single “F***in’ Problems,” which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Drake passed on appearing on A$AP Rocky’s song ‘1 Train’

Long. Live. A$AP celebrated its tenth anniversary in January 2023. While looking back on the record, Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy shared information on Twitter about “1 Train” from the album, which featured Kendrick Lamar , Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson, and Big K.R.I.T. According to Hit-Boy, the song was originally meant for Drake.

“First person I sent this beat to was Drake,” Hit-Boy tweeted. “He said he already had a joint on his album with a similar sound so at the end of my session with Rocky for ‘Goldie’ I played the ‘1 Train’ instrumental and he took it and made it what it is.”

According to Hit-Boy , Drake passed on the song because it resembled “Light Up” from his 2010 debut studio album Thank Me Later , which featured a guest appearance from Jay-Z.

Related

Drake’s High School Yearbook Call-Out Foreshadowed His Music Career in an Unbelievable Way

Drake helped A$AP Rocky’s career

Drake’s support for Rocky dates back before he brought him on tour. Rocky reflected on Drake’s support for him early on in his career in a 2013 interview on Hot 107.9.

“The only person that put on for me when I ain’t have nobody was Drake,” Rocky said honestly. “Drake was the first person to put [me] on before anybody. He didn’t want to sign me. It was just like, ‘Yo, that’s raw talent, yo. You gotta shine. I’ma see to it.’ So I’ll forever, forever owe Drake.”

“I remember being on tour with Drake and us going to the club, and I had my own money, I had my deal and everything, and him not knowing my situation, he didn’t want to assume or presume nothing. He automatically was like, ‘Yo, listen: we all going to the club.’ He just put an envelope on my desk and he just gave us [cash],” he remembered.

“I open up the envelope and it’s thousands in there,” he continued. “And I didn’t throw a dollar.”

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Counting Sheep: A$AP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping While Couple Dined Out

Rihanna’s manager had a long night on Tuesday when the pop superstar attended the Golden Globes and dined the night away with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. After attending the 80th annual Golden Globes, Rihanna and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, decided to enjoy a post-award show dinner, TMZ reported. With a little time off the clock, Rih Rih’s manager and Roc Nation exec, Jay Brown, decided to catch a few Z’s before the happy couple finished their meals.
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits

Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

264K+
Followers
126K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy