Netflix Announces Every K-Drama for 2023 and First Still Cuts

Netflix has started 2023 with a few strong K-drama hitters, from the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale to the romantic comedy Crash Course on Romance . The streaming platform revealed to fans its long and extensive list of upcoming K-dramas that will take up the entire year. Fans better keep a calendar as the lust of Netflix K-dramas for 2023 include Gyeongseong Creature, Bloodhounds, Destined With You, D.P. Season 2, Sweet Home Season 2, and many more.

K-drama lineup from Netflix for 2023 with ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2, ‘Black Knight,’ and ‘Bloodhounds’ | via Netflix

The first quarter of 2023 will premiere the K-dramas ‘Bloodhounds,’ ‘The Glory’ Part 2, and more on Netflix

K-dramas have come a long way in recent years as Netflix has invested money in developing riveting and original storylines. Netflix announced in the first and second quarter of 2023; fans will get the premiere of some long-awaited new works like Woo Do-hwan’s Bloodhounds . In the first still image of the K-drama, fans see the actor in his role as Gun Woo, a once-promising boxer who gets involved in the dark world of loan sharks to pay off his debts. He becomes the bodyguard of Mr. Choi (Heo Joon-ho).

The lineup also includes the K-drama Celebrity . According to Netflix Korea , the drama is about “the world of celebrities where fame becomes money, the bloody competition, and bare face.” Queen Maker and Love to Hate You will be must-watch K-dramas to keep an eye on. In March, Song Hye-kyo’s riveting revenge K-drama will release its second half , The Glory Part 2 .

Fans finally got their first look at Kim Woo-bin in the highly anticipated K-drama Black Knight . The 2023 Netflix K-drama takes place in a dystopian world in 2071. In a world where pollution has become deadly, humans cannot survive with oxygen respirators. The drama will tell the story of legendary delivery knight 5-8. He is a skilled fighter, unstoppable, and meets a female refugee who dreams of becoming a delivery knight.

Actor and idol Lee Junho will star alongside Girls’ Generation’s YoonA in King the Land . The JTBC K-drama is scheduled to release on Netflix. It tells the story of a chaebol heir and hotelier who crosses paths with the King Hotel’s brightest employee.

K-drama fans will get ‘D.P’ Season 2 during the third quarter of 2023 on Netflix

K-dramas have become a global sensation and have broken the golden rule of a one-season run. Some of the most popular K-dramas from Netflix have been greenlighted for a second season for some time. In the third quarter of 2023, Netflix will premiere D.P. Season 2 with the return of Jung Hae-in in his leading role. The new season will again follow the leading character and the deserters pursuit team as they deal with the moral implications of soldiers leaving their post and mistreatment.

Fans will get a worthwhile romance in 2023 with A Time I Called You , starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been. The drama is tagged as a “time-slip” storyline where a young woman witnessed her boyfriend’s death. She is miraculously transported to 1998 and meets a man who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend.

Actor Kim Nam-gil stars in the action K-drama Song of the Bandits. The story is set in the 1920s during the occupation of Korea by Japan. The people of Joseon are forced out of their homes and land. Many head to Gando, a lawless land, where they unite to protect the Korean homeland.

Based on a webtoon, Netflix’s 2023 K-drama Masked Girl tells the story of an older female lead. She does not like her looks but is proud of her body. After her office job, she goes online to stream as a masked woman named Masked Girl. But she gets caught up in an unexpected case. Rowoon will star in a new romance, Destined With You , alongside Jo Bo-ah. A handsome lawyer has been given a curse as he meets a simple office worker who uncovered a sealed ancient book.

Netflix’s 2023 K-drama lineup includes ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ and the return of ‘Sweet Home’

One of 2023’s most anticipated K-dramas is Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature . Fans are anxious to see Han So-hee lead the drama alongside actor Park Seo-joon. The story takes place in 1945, where two characters face a creature born from human greed and fight to survive. Park will star as a wealthy pawn shop owner, with Han’s character specializing in finding missing people. The K-drama has an impressive cast list, from Claudia Kim to Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon.

Related

‘Weak Hero Class 1’ Star Park Ji-hoon Will Reportedly Star in Webtoon Thriller ‘Bastard’

Fans got their first look at the return of Song Kang in his returning lead role for Sweet Home Season 2 . The popular apocalyptic K-drama was greenlighted for a second and third season. The drama will begin where the first season’s cliffhanger ended with Song and Lee Jin-wook’s character being captured by the military. Meanwhile, fans will see how the Green Home survivors are staying afloat.

The Netflix 2023 K-drama lineup for the fourth quarter includes a first look at Doona! based on a webtoon . Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong play the role of a former K-Pop idol and college student who live together. Park Bo-young will lead the K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine . Also, based on a webtoon and real-life stories, she plays the role of a psychiatric nurse who heals patients’ broken hearts.