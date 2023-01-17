Gov Ball Moves From Citi Field To Flushing Meadows Park in 2023 — Attendees React to the Venue Change

Governors Ball is back in 2023 — even if it isn’t in Citi Field anymore. This New York City music festival announced a venue change. Now, fans are reacting to the Flushing Meadows Park location.

Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 moves to Flushing Meadows Park

JPEGMafia performs during the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field | Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

One of New York’s largest music festivals returns in 2023 — taking place from June 9-11 at a new location. That’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park, a greenspace in Queens only a short walk away from last year’s Citi Field location.

“We’re big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza, and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement.

“Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya, and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day.”

Fans react to Governors Ball leaving Citi Field

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governors Ball 2020 was canceled and, due to safety concerns regarding the 2019 evacuation procedures, the 2021 festival swapped Randall’s Island Park for Citi Field . In 2023, the festival again changed its location after listening to attendees’ concerns.

On Jan. 17, the Governors Ball Twitter account replied to a tweet from 2021: “I can’t get over Gov Ball being in the Citi Field parking lot.” The music festival wrote back, “ok but what if it’s not?”

Music fans on social media shared their thoughts on the Flushing Meadows Park location.

“I’ll eat my downvotes but I’ll miss Citi Field. I liked it a ton,” one Reddit user noted of the venue change, although some preferred the original location (or any park-esque venue) over Citi Field.

“Imagine that in terms of grass, trees, places to sit, shade, a more open and welcoming vibe but without all the access headaches that came with Randall’s…,” another user replied. “The parking lot got the job done for what it was, but I can’t imagine a world in which the festival experience isn’t better in a park than on concrete.”

Another well-known New York City Festival, Global Citizen, takes place annually in Central Park.

Related

Phoebe Bridgers Kicks off Gov Ball Set With a Longer Than Expected Intro of ‘I Gotta Feeling’ by the Black Eyed Peas

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza to headline Governors Ball 2023

The 2023 Festival welcomes Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza as its headliners, with HAIM, Rina Sawayama, FINNEAS, Lil Nas X, and other chart-topping artists added to the official lineup.

Tickets are already on sale for Citi Cardholders, with General Admission tickets costing $279 plus fees. A 1-Day pass costs $139 plus fees. There are also VIP and Platinum ticket options, in addition to travel packages. More information can be found on the Governors Ball website .