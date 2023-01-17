ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Shut-Down CB For Patriots Defense?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azE7y_0kHayR9Z00

An already-powerful New England Patriots defense brings in another shutdown defender in Pro Football Focus' early rookie watch.

Recent January search-history statistics in New England likely don't have mock drafts anywhere near the top of the popular requests.

It is, alas, a whole new era of New England Patriots football for all the wrong reasons, as the team is reduced to NFL Playoffs spectators for the second time in three seasons after an 8-9 campaign that wrapped last week in Buffalo. Holding the 14th pick in this Spring's draft, the Patriots will have a prime opportunity to pick up a talent that can help make sure a streak is avoided and Pro Football Focus has them bolstering a strong defense.

With the 14th choice in one of its latest mocks - the first since Week 18 results solidified the order of this spring's first 18 selections - PFF has the Patriots taking lauded Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

"Witherspoon was the best press-man cornerback in the country last season, and quite frankly, it wasn’t even close," the accompanying analysis says . "On 113 snaps in press coverage this past fall, he allowed a grand total of one yard. That’s a guy who can play cornerback for Bill Belichick."

Witherspoon, an early draft entrant after his junior season (his fourth year on the Illini), is the current holder of the  Tatum–Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award (bestowed to the Big Ten's top secondary defender) previously earned by Micah Hyde and Antoine Winfield Jr. He earned consensus All-American and first-team Big Ten honors during his final season in Champaign, tallying 23 pass defenses and three interceptions over the past two years. Witherspoon did not play in the Illini's ReliaQuest Bowl appearance against Mississippi State on Jan. 2 so as to focus on draft prep.

Though the Patriots' defense served as a relatively consistent silver lining over the past season, the team might have to re-bolster its secondary with veterans Jonathan Jones and Devin McCourty both set to hit free agency. The 19 takeaways the Patriots earned via interception were good for third-best in football this season, a number bolstered by a team-high four each for the potentially departing duo.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held on April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included

Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
thecomeback.com

Panthers interview with Sean Payton ‘on hold’ following tragedy

Sean Payton is set to interview with the Carolina Panthers, regarding their head coaching vacancy. Sadly, though, a tragedy will cause that interview to be delayed. Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes, 25, passed away in a boating accident in Florida. On Thursday night, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Payton’s interview with the team is “on hold.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy