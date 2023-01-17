ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels

By All Raptors Staff
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KO7fL_0kHayL6R00

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly shown interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer .

McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing with a little more three-point shooting than some of the Raptors' other bench pieces. He's averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range this season.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer where he'll reportedly command something in the neighborhood of $10 million per season, according to Fischer. That number should be a little more manageable for Toronto moving forward with Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby both set to hit the open market following next season.

It's unclear what Charlotte would seek in return for McDaniels who has started in 17 of his 45 games this season. The Hornets currently have the second-worst record in the NBA to date and are likely looking for future assets to help build around LaMelo Ball.

Toronto has its full allotment of first-round picks and all but its 2024 second-round pick at its disposal this year.

Further Reading

Raptors open critical road trip with crucial overtime victory over Knicks

Raptors searching for answers as inconsistent energy plagues disappointing season

Raptors end pivotal homestand with split following loss to Hawks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
People

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
784
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy