ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Duggar Family Fans Think Jessa Duggar Is Hiding 5th Pregnancy Using This Old Trick

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

After 15 years of watching the Duggar family grow, fans still feel excited when a family member expects a new baby. The supersized clan continues to expand, as the original 19 children of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have had 26 grandchildren thus far. However, in a new YouTube video uploaded by her sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth , fans believe Jessa Duggar Seewald is hiding her fifth pregnancy using an old tried and true trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McAfW_0kHayJKz00
Jessa Duggar Seewald | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jessa Duggar is a mother to four children

Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald in 2014. The couple began courting in September 2013. In August 2014, Ben proposed. They married in November 2014.

The couple is the parents of four children: Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern. Each child is two years apart. Spurgeon is 7, Henry is 5, Ivy is 3, and Fern is 1.

Therefore, if Jessa were to have more children and adds children to her family two years apart, the timing would be suitable for the former reality star to announce another pregnancy. However, Jessa has not yet revealed if she is due with baby number 5.

Jessa appeared in a new YouTube video shared by her sister Joy-Anna . She used an old trick to conceal her stomach as the camera panned her sister Jana Duggar and the attendees of her birthday celebration. Does Jessa have pregnancy news to share?

Duggar family fans think Jessa is hiding 5th pregnancy in a family video

A Reddit post on the Duggars Snark page discussed the possibility of Jessa’s pregnancy. The former reality star is seen with a purse concealing her belly in the clip. Her handbag lay atop her lap as she received a pedicure and while seated at lunch with her sisters and sisters-in-law.

Fans debated in the thread whether or not Jessa could potentially be pregnant. However, this is all speculation. Whether or not the reality star is due again, she will ultimately let her followers know via social media as she has done with prior pregnancies.

“Based on this video and her lack of social media lately, she’s either pregnant or going through a rough time,” one fan assessed. “This outfit is very unlike her for a birthday lunch. Def not hating on anyone who wears sweats to brunch and nails (ME ME ME I DO!!) I don’t think that fits their ‘prim and proper’ look.”

A second Reddit user believes Jessa looked very tired. They commented, “She looks like all her kids sucked her life out of her. Does she really need more babies??”

However, a third social media user recalled when Jessa and Ben declared they would offer their home to a child in need. “Remember when they first got married and said they’d be adopting kids?” one fan wrote.

“I hold my purse like that, and I ain’t dare working on number 3. But with them, it probably is intentional,” quipped a fourth follower.

Jessa celebrated her sister Jana’s 33rd birthday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7BCk_0kHayJKz00
Evelyn Forsyth and Jessa Duggar Seewald at the nail salon for Jana Duggar’s birthday | Follow The Forsyths/YouTube

Joy-Anna’s video showed Jessa, her Duggar sisters, and sisters-in-law gathered together at a restaurant to celebrate Jana’s 33rd birthday. Jessa sat near her sister in the clip.

The women enjoyed a girls’ lunch. Jana smiled as she sat surrounded by Jessa, her sisters, and her family, who prepared to sing ‘happy birthday’ to her.

The group subsequently headed to the nail salon for manicures and pedicures. In the video, Jessa’s mother, Michelle, cradled several grandchildren, who also attended the event.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!

Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While it would seem the Sister Wives world is in shambles currently, filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still injects happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle back in October. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Distractify

Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!

If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

265K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy