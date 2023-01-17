ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Reports: Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired Thursday after four seasons with Tampa Bay, per multiple reports. Leftwich could be one of "as many as five" offensive assistants let go by the team, per the Tampa Bay Times and Sports Day Tampa Bay. The Times reports that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has opted to retire. ...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal

Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
Saints to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season: source

METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source. NewOrleans.football was the first to report the news. Carmichael originally joined the Saints on Sean Payton’s first coaching staff back in 2006, and he took over offensive play-caller duties this spring after Payton walked away. ...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson and long-term deal

Only negotiations toward a landmark contract stand between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson being mutually committed to a long-term relationship. Jackson can become an unrestricted free agent in March after attempts by general manager Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti fell short of the former NFL MVP's expectations. But head coach John Harbaugh and DeCosta said Thursday that the Ravens are fully committed to Jackson and growing the...
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
Joe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket sales

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon wonders why the NFL shuffled the deck when the Bengals "hold all the cards" as reigning AFC champions. Mixon and Cincinnati (13-4) are on the road this week for the divisional playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills (14-3). But the NFL began selling tickets this week for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. "It's disrespectful," Mixon said....
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

