NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short pass and being tackled by San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward at the 49ers 18-yard line with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Pollard's leg got trapped under the weight of Ward's body. ...

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO